Boys
Justice Casteel, Ardmore
Casteel had a game-high 20 points in a win over Tanner. "Justice works his tail off," coach Kyle Owens said. "Smart player who finds ways to score the ball whether it be in the paint or from 3. He just gets in the right positions to score and luckily we get the ball to him in those situations.”
Girls
Hope West, Brewer
West finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Decatur last week, and had 18 points and seven rebounds against Guntersville on Friday. The junior also competes in varsity volleyball and was part of Brewer's run to the regional volleyball finals in October.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Priceville’s Reagan Watkins. Boys: Austin’s Jalen Orr and Tanner’s Skylar Townsend.
