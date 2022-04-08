Defending champion Austin opens bracket play Saturday in the Morgan County Tournament with Decatur Heritage at 10 a.m.
Those two schools don’t often meet on the softball field. They did Friday in pool play, and the 7A Black Bears took a 15-0 win over the 1A Eagles.
All nine schools competed in pool play at Wilson Morgan Park on Friday. Austin, Hartselle and Decatur all went 2-0 in pool play.
Eight teams advance to double-elimination bracket play today. Decatur elected not to advance because of a possible conflict with the school’s prom Saturday night.
All eight teams play their first games Saturday at 10 a.m. The other three matchups are Danville vs. Brewer, Falkville vs. Priceville and Hartselle vs. West Morgan.
The finals are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Austin beat West Morgan 3-1 in last year’s championship game.
Friday’s results:
Hartselle 4, West Morgan 0: Karsi Lentz homered and drove in three runs. Hartselle pitcher Blayne Godfrey struck out 10 while giving up two hits in seven innings.
Hartselle 3, Falkville 2: Brantley Drake’s ground ball was booted and that allowed Emily Hall to race home with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Zoey Crawford was the winning pitcher after allowing one earned run in six innings.
Falkville 5, West Morgan 2: Hope McClanahan allowed no earned runs in six innings for Falkville. Abby Lindsey went 2-for-3 for West Morgan.
Decatur 3, Danville 1: Madison Murphy’s two-run homer gave the Red Raiders a walk-off win in seven innings. Murphy had been walked in three previous at bats. Murphy was the winning pitcher with 13 strikeouts while allowing one hit.
Decatur 6, Priceville 4: Murphy struck out 11 and gave up two earned runs for Decatur. Bentley Black homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Priceville. Hanna Tillman added two doubles.
Danville 2, Priceville 0: The Hawks’ McKinley McCaghren won the pitching duo with Priceville’s Maddie Black. McCaghren gave up two hits while striking out six in seven innings. Black gave up nine hits and two earned runs in seven innings. McCaghren also hit two doubles.
Austin 15, Decatur Heritage 0: Katie Bracken homered, doubled and drove in four runs. Kaidence Swoopes homered, doubled and drove in three runs. Arianna Attalla held Decatur Heritage hitless in the three-inning game.
Brewer 15, Decatur Heritage 6: Abby Summerford homered, doubled and drove in five runs for Brewer. Marissa Adams and Lenox Scott both drove in two runs for Decatur Heritage.
Austin 11, Brewer 0: The Black Bears picked up their 30th win of the season behind a five-inning one-hitter thrown by Bracken who struck out 11. Arden Breedlove homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Austin.
