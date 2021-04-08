Boys
Cole Cheatham, Ardmore
A Mississippi State signee, Cheatham pitched a complete game, striking out 17, in a 7-1 win over East Limestone. He also homered and drove in two runs. "He gave up a leadoff double and didn't give up another hit in the game and struck out 17 batters,” coach Andrew Smith said. “He then hit his first career home run. Pretty big-time performance in a must win game."
Girls
Katie Simon, Athens
Simon struck out 12 in five innings in an 8-0 win over Giles County. She allowed five hits with no walks and threw just 81 pitches. "She pitched really well. Gave up five hits but had 12 K's," coach Thad Prater said. "She was in the zone and we played good defense behind her. She never got rattled when they did get a hit. I am very proud of her and the team."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hatton’s Anna Potter, Austin’s Kenley Hilleary and Hartselle’s Jada Henderson. Boys: Priceville’s Wyatt Hurt, Falkville’s Wyatt Tomlin and Hartselle’s Caleb Pittman.
