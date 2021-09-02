Girls
Jadyn Chesser, Hartselle
Chesser had 21 kills and 21 digs in a quad match with Bob Jones, Austin and Decatur. She recorded 303 kills, 222 assists and 162 digs last season as a junior. "Jadyn has really stepped up as an offensive threat and a great team leader for our team this season," Hartselle coach Tanya Lybarger said.
Boys
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan
Fletcher had 266 all-purpose yards in a 48-34 win over East Lawrence. He rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 21, 36 and 52 yards. "He's improved so much this offseason in the weight room," coach Drew Phillips said. "That's been the biggest thing. He's bought into the weight room."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Danville’s Faith Parker, Decatur’s Jayden Stover, and Priceville’s Zoey Benson. Boys: Hartselle’s Armahdeo Dunnigan, East Lawrence’s Bralyn Robinson and Ardmore’s Thomas Colston.
