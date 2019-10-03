Boys
Jonathan Morgan
Brewer
Morgan rushed for 235 yards and five touchdowns in Brewer’s 57-54 loss to West Morgan. "Jonathan is a key leader for our team on both offense and defense," coach Geoff Walters said. "We are very proud of him, and whoever gets him as a college player will be very fortunate."
Girls
Jadyn Chesser
Hartselle
The freshman had 13 kills and two digs as Hartselle swept Decatur and Florence last week. She also had 12 kills in another tri-match. "Jadyn adds a great right side attack for us and she has great energy on the team," Hartselle coach Tanya Lybarger said. "She's a great team player."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Priceville’s Jerry Burton, Danville’s Cameron Moore, R.A. Hubbard’s Demetris Bean and Lawrence County’s Ty Hutto. Girls: West Morgan’s Morgan Moseley, Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson, Priceville’s Madalynn Owen and Athens’ Alli Williams.
