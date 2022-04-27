--

Player of the year: Shauna Fletcher, Tanner, Jr.: The star Alabama A&M commit was a force for the Rattlers this season, averaging a double double with 21.6 points 10.6 rebounds per game. She also had 54 steals and 24 blocks.

Coach of the year: Chasta Chamness, Hatton: In her final season as coach of the Hornets, Chamness helped Hatton overcome the loss of four starters from last year's state runner up team, as well two additional starters to injuries this year, to reach the Elite Eight.

First team

Shauna Fletcher, Tanner, Jr.: Fletcher averaged 21.6 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game this season.

Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard, Soph.: Just a sophomore, Cooper averaged 17 points per game and 11 rebounds per game to help lead the Chiefs to the Sweet 16.

Keyera James, Tanner, Sr.: Along with Fletcher, James helped make a two headed monster for Tanner. The senior finished with 17.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game to go with 92 steals.

Carlie Bell Winter, West Limestone, Jr.: Winter was a star for the Wildcats this season, scoring 17.6 points per game, grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game. and averaging 5.2 assists per game.

Genie Mghee, Decatur Heritage, Fr.: Just a freshman, Mghee finished wuth 11.7 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game. She also had 101 steals and 40 blocks.

Second team

Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Jr.: The lone returning starter from last year's state runner up team, Quails battled through injuries to finish with 14 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. She also had 47 steals and 19 blocks.

Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville, Soph.: Hill averaged 13.7 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils this season.

Tylee Thomas, Elkmont, Jr.: Thomas scored 10 points per game, while making 100 three pointers, to help lead Elkmont to a historic season. The Red devils finished 23-8 and reached the Elite Eight.

Jenny Trent, Clements, Jr.: Trent scored 12.2 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game while also getting 101 steals for the Colts.

Zoey Benson, Priceville, Jr.: Benson scored 11.1 points per game and grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game to go with 22 blocks.

Honorable mention

Decatur Heritage - Alexandria Jackson, Jr., Brantleigh Williams Sr., Elizabeth Wilson Sr.

Falkville - Abbey Grace Tomlin, Soph., Ellie Lorance, Sr., Ella Wallace, Jr.

Priceville - Lauren Hames, Jr.

West Limestone - Kamey Kennemer, Jr., Faith Craig, Sr.

Hatton - Dagen Brown, Jr., Chloe Gargis, Soph.

Clements - Taylor Farrar, Soph.

Elkmont - Thea Hamlin, Soph., Morgan Morris, Sr., Paige Robinson, Sr.,

East Lawrence - Teryhn Taylor, Fr.

Class 1A-4A Girls Player of the Year

2022: Shauna Fletcher, Tanner

2021: Jenna Walker, Priceville

2020: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage

2019: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville

2018: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville

2017: Kirstin Brown, Tanner

2016: Kirstin Brown, Tanner

2015: Kelsey Houston, Tanner

2014: Autumn Eddy, Falkville

2013: DaNeisha Malone, Clements

2012: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan

2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan

2010: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan

2009: Amber Jones, Hazlewood

2008: Kylie Black, Speake

2007: Hollye Keenum, Tanner

2006: Chasity Campbell, W. Limestone

2005: Amber Rutherford, Hatton

2004: Starr Orr, Speake

2003: Starr Orr, Speake

2002: Starr Orr, Speake

2001: Jamie Blackwood, Speake

2000: Candace Byrd, Tanner

1999: Candace Byrd, Tanner

1998: Kim Cooper, Hazlewood

1997: Megean Hancock, Hatton

1996: Rosslon Horton, Speake

1995: Rosslon Horton, Speake

1994: Leslie Ramsey, Ardmore

1993: Lori Breedlove, Danville

1992: Laneta Madden, Courtland

1991: Laneta Madden, Courtland

1990: Christy Ferguson, Falkville

1989: Rhnea Ellenburg, Danville

1988: Shelly Halbrooks, West Morgan

1987: Christy Chaney, Falkville

1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle

1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle

1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle

1983: Shae Moore, Tanner

1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur

1981: Diana Kennedy, Ardmore

1980: Tina Chairs, Austin

1979: Tina Chairs, Austin

Class 1A-4A Girls Coach of the Year

2022: Chasta Chamness, Hatton

2021: Samuel Wallace, Elkmont

2020: Chasta Chamness, Hatton

2019: Jonathon Lacy, Falkville

2018: Phillip Banks, West Morgan

2017: Candace Byrd, R.A. Hubbard

2016: Larry Greene, Tanner

2015: Paula Armstrong, Decatur Heritage

2014: Jeff Andrews, Falkville

2013: Larry Greene, Tanner

2012: Keith Harris, West Morgan

2011: Paul Wilson, Danville

2010: Sonya Marks, Clements

2009: Sonya Marks, Clements

2008: Paul Wilson, Danville

2007: Larry Greene, Tanner

2006: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

2005: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

2004: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton

2003: Sonya Marks, West Limestone

2002: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton

2001: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

2000: Larry Greene, Tanner

1999: Larry Tribble, West Limestone

1998: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

1997: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

1996: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton

1995: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton

1994: Harold Pirtle, Speake

1993: Karen Melson, Danville

1992: Karen Melson, Danville

1991: Karen Melson, Danville

1990: Karen Melson, Danville

1989: Karen Melson, Danville

1988: Royal Carpenter, Hatton

1987: Debbie Blakely, Tanner

1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner

1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner

1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1981: Rheta Hagood, Hazlewood

1980: Mike Smith, Decatur

1979: Phil Hastings, Austin

Note: During 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small schools.

