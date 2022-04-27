--
Player of the year: Shauna Fletcher, Tanner, Jr.: The star Alabama A&M commit was a force for the Rattlers this season, averaging a double double with 21.6 points 10.6 rebounds per game. She also had 54 steals and 24 blocks.
--
Coach of the year: Chasta Chamness, Hatton: In her final season as coach of the Hornets, Chamness helped Hatton overcome the loss of four starters from last year's state runner up team, as well two additional starters to injuries this year, to reach the Elite Eight.
--
First team
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner, Jr.: Fletcher averaged 21.6 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game this season.
Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard, Soph.: Just a sophomore, Cooper averaged 17 points per game and 11 rebounds per game to help lead the Chiefs to the Sweet 16.
Keyera James, Tanner, Sr.: Along with Fletcher, James helped make a two headed monster for Tanner. The senior finished with 17.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game to go with 92 steals.
Carlie Bell Winter, West Limestone, Jr.: Winter was a star for the Wildcats this season, scoring 17.6 points per game, grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game. and averaging 5.2 assists per game.
Genie Mghee, Decatur Heritage, Fr.: Just a freshman, Mghee finished wuth 11.7 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game. She also had 101 steals and 40 blocks.
--
Second team
Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Jr.: The lone returning starter from last year's state runner up team, Quails battled through injuries to finish with 14 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. She also had 47 steals and 19 blocks.
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville, Soph.: Hill averaged 13.7 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils this season.
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont, Jr.: Thomas scored 10 points per game, while making 100 three pointers, to help lead Elkmont to a historic season. The Red devils finished 23-8 and reached the Elite Eight.
Jenny Trent, Clements, Jr.: Trent scored 12.2 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game while also getting 101 steals for the Colts.
Zoey Benson, Priceville, Jr.: Benson scored 11.1 points per game and grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game to go with 22 blocks.
--
Honorable mention
Decatur Heritage - Alexandria Jackson, Jr., Brantleigh Williams Sr., Elizabeth Wilson Sr.
Falkville - Abbey Grace Tomlin, Soph., Ellie Lorance, Sr., Ella Wallace, Jr.
Priceville - Lauren Hames, Jr.
West Limestone - Kamey Kennemer, Jr., Faith Craig, Sr.
Hatton - Dagen Brown, Jr., Chloe Gargis, Soph.
Clements - Taylor Farrar, Soph.
Elkmont - Thea Hamlin, Soph., Morgan Morris, Sr., Paige Robinson, Sr.,
East Lawrence - Teryhn Taylor, Fr.
--
Class 1A-4A Girls Player of the Year
2022: Shauna Fletcher, Tanner
2021: Jenna Walker, Priceville
2020: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
2019: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville
2018: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville
2017: Kirstin Brown, Tanner
2016: Kirstin Brown, Tanner
2015: Kelsey Houston, Tanner
2014: Autumn Eddy, Falkville
2013: DaNeisha Malone, Clements
2012: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2010: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2009: Amber Jones, Hazlewood
2008: Kylie Black, Speake
2007: Hollye Keenum, Tanner
2006: Chasity Campbell, W. Limestone
2005: Amber Rutherford, Hatton
2004: Starr Orr, Speake
2003: Starr Orr, Speake
2002: Starr Orr, Speake
2001: Jamie Blackwood, Speake
2000: Candace Byrd, Tanner
1999: Candace Byrd, Tanner
1998: Kim Cooper, Hazlewood
1997: Megean Hancock, Hatton
1996: Rosslon Horton, Speake
1995: Rosslon Horton, Speake
1994: Leslie Ramsey, Ardmore
1993: Lori Breedlove, Danville
1992: Laneta Madden, Courtland
1991: Laneta Madden, Courtland
1990: Christy Ferguson, Falkville
1989: Rhnea Ellenburg, Danville
1988: Shelly Halbrooks, West Morgan
1987: Christy Chaney, Falkville
1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle
1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1983: Shae Moore, Tanner
1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur
1981: Diana Kennedy, Ardmore
1980: Tina Chairs, Austin
1979: Tina Chairs, Austin
--
Class 1A-4A Girls Coach of the Year
2022: Chasta Chamness, Hatton
2021: Samuel Wallace, Elkmont
2020: Chasta Chamness, Hatton
2019: Jonathon Lacy, Falkville
2018: Phillip Banks, West Morgan
2017: Candace Byrd, R.A. Hubbard
2016: Larry Greene, Tanner
2015: Paula Armstrong, Decatur Heritage
2014: Jeff Andrews, Falkville
2013: Larry Greene, Tanner
2012: Keith Harris, West Morgan
2011: Paul Wilson, Danville
2010: Sonya Marks, Clements
2009: Sonya Marks, Clements
2008: Paul Wilson, Danville
2007: Larry Greene, Tanner
2006: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
2005: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
2004: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
2003: Sonya Marks, West Limestone
2002: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
2001: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
2000: Larry Greene, Tanner
1999: Larry Tribble, West Limestone
1998: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
1997: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
1996: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
1995: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
1994: Harold Pirtle, Speake
1993: Karen Melson, Danville
1992: Karen Melson, Danville
1991: Karen Melson, Danville
1990: Karen Melson, Danville
1989: Karen Melson, Danville
1988: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1987: Debbie Blakely, Tanner
1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner
1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner
1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1981: Rheta Hagood, Hazlewood
1980: Mike Smith, Decatur
1979: Phil Hastings, Austin
Note: During 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small schools.
