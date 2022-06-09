Athens’ Emily Simon stepped into the pitcher’s circle at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on May 18 determined to end her high school career in a hurry.
The Golden Eagles needed to just three outs to beat Helena 4-2 and become the Class 6A state champions.
“I just wanted to strike them out as quick as I could,” Simon said.
A year earlier Athens had been bounced from the state tournament in three games. That disappointment fueled the team’s drive for the following year.
“We thought about it every day,” Simon said.
Simon struck out the first batter, Hannah Steele, on six pitches.
“I knew if nobody got on base that we weren’t going to lose,” Simon said.
The next batter, Presley Lively, went down swinging on three pitches.
“The year before when we went to state it was a big deal,” Simon said. “The community gathered at the school to give us a sendoff. Even the band played while we got on our chartered bus.
“This year Coach (Travis) Barnes said we were going to treat every game the same. This time we didn’t have a big sendoff. We even rode down in a cheese (school) bus.”
Helena’s third batter was Alana Scott. She took the first pitch for a ball and then fouled off the second pitch.
“The state game really didn’t feel like a different game until that last inning,” Simon said. “A huge crowd of our fans had followed us through the area tournament, regional and then at state. They were there standing and cheering so loud.”
Scott hit the third pitch to left field where Abby Tucker caught the ball for the game’s final out. Athens (45-12) won its first softball state championship since 2010.
“Then it got really crazy with the celebrating,” Simon said. “It felt so amazing. All the hard work paid off.”
Simon was named the tournament MVP. Last Sunday, she was named the Class 6A Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year. Today, she’s The Daily’s 5A-7A Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
Her numbers were impressive. Simon posted an 18-1 record, 0.80 ERA, 145 strikeouts in 123 innings, 15 shutouts and three no-hitters.
“Emily is like all great pitchers. She wants to pitch every inning of every game,” Athens coach Travis Barnes said. “That’s just her mentality. She loves to compete and nothing seems to rattle her.”
Simon and her twin sister Katie are taking their pitching talents to Auburn-Montgomery for college. The AUM recruiting class includes Hartselle’s Karsi Lentz, who was named the 6A Hitter of the Year. AUM recently finished runner-up in the NAIA national tournament.
“We’re excited about AUM because a lot of our friends from travel ball are on the team,” Simon said. “They don’t lose anyone off this year’s team.”
Adding the Simon sisters and Lentz to that roster could mean another championship run for the Warhawks.
“We would love to have that experience again,” Simon said.
