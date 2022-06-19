On the night Hartselle’s newest baseball state championship team returned home from Jacksonville, the bus ride ended at Sparkman Park.
Waiting for the Tigers was a celebration at Reuben Sims Field for the team that brought the baseball powerhouse its ninth state championship.
The stands were packed. The scoreboard was lit up with the score from that day’s 10-2 win over Pelham that brought the school its first championship in nine years.
Each player was introduced. There were plenty of photos taken with players, family, friends and the newest hardware for the school’s trophy case.
“It was really amazing,” Hartselle player Elliott Bray said. “It was the coolest thing to be a part of it all.”
For many of the Hartselle players the stop at Sparkman Park completed a full circle in their baseball careers. Sparkman Park is also the home for Hartselle’s youth baseball teams.
When those young players come to play their games, they can see the giant high school field. They can see the giant wall beyond the outfield fence painted with blue maps of the state to signify state championships.
They can see the signs honoring each championship team that hang on the outside of the press box. Each sign has the team’s record and lists every player and coach.
Among the many names for this year’s championship, two deserve some special recognition. Coach William Booth calls Bray and fellow pitcher William Turner the “anchors of the team.”
Bray and Turner are The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Players of the Year.
“When you have two pitchers that can throw strikes like those two guys can, it just makes everything so much better,” Booth said. “If the other team can’t score, you are going to win a lot of games.”
Hartselle finished 38-4. Turner went 12-1 and Bray was 10-0. Turner’s ERA was 1.43 with 15 earned runs in 73 1/3 innings. Bray’s ERA was 0.96 with 11 earned runs in 80 innings.
Both pitchers went 5-0 in the playoffs. The left-handed Turner was the opener by starting Game 1 of each series. The right-handed Bray was the closer by starting Game 2. No series went past two games.
“William did the hard part in pitching the first game,” Bray said. “He had to figure out how to get batters out that he had not faced before. I could watch him pitch the first game and come up with a game plan for how I would pitch them in the next game.”
Turner and Bray have been a pitching combination for Hartselle ever since their youth baseball days. They hope to continue that when they both play for Auburn along with Hartselle’s No. 3 starter Caleb Pittman.
When Turner and Bray were in the sixth grade they had a class assignment of writing a letter to themselves that would be opened when they were seniors. Both wrote about being pitchers for the Hartselle Tigers.
“I even bet a friend in elementary school that I would be a pitcher in the SEC,” Bray said.
Booth remembers the first time Turner and Bray came to his youth baseball camp.
“They stood out because they threw harder than anybody in their age group,” Booth said.
Booth’s camp can make a big impact on a young player that carried over after the camp ended.
“Knowing that he knew your name and was keeping up with you made you feel special,” Bray said.
Booth even talked about playing in college.
“I remember him telling me that since I was a lefty that colleges would want me,” Turner said. “That really started me thinking about what I might do with baseball.”
One thing that Booth values highly is work ethic. He knew work ethic was important to Bray.
“We live not too far from each other,” Booth said. “I go past his house on the way home. Seems like every evening there would be Elliott out there throwing with his father.”
Bray’s work ethic carried over to high school and may have inspired others.
“The hard work that Elliott puts into baseball has set a great example,” Booth said. “William saw how hard Elliott was working so he tried to keep up with him. The same goes for Caleb Pittman who worked to keep up with Elliott and William.
“Something like that carries over to the whole team. If you want to be good, it takes a lot of hard work. This has been one of the hardest working teams I’ve ever coached. It starts with players like Elliott and William who set great examples that I hope carry on for a long time.”
