How about this for a 100%, fool-proof prediction: There’s no way the Hartselle Tigers repeat as Class 6A, Region 8 champions.
Despite returning some All-State players, several All-Area players and lots of experience at just about every position, the 6A, Region 8 championship is beyond Hartselle’s grasp.
The reason is because Hartselle has moved over to Class 6A, Region 7.
Following the Tigers to the new region are rivals Decatur, Athens, Cullman and Muscle Shoals. Columbia, which is on a 62-game losing streak, rounds out the region.
“Yes, it looks a lot like our old region, and it’s going to be a lot of fun like it always is,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said.
Hartselle went undefeated through the regular season with an offense that averaged 41.1 points a game and a stingy defense that allowed just 17 points a contest.
One of the biggest wins last season was the season-opening 29-0 victory at Austin. The biggest region win was the 52-35 victory at Muscle Shoals that ended up deciding the championship.
Muscle Shoals (9-2, 6-1) was second in the region with the one loss to Hartselle. Cullman (7-4, 5-2) was third with region losses to Hartselle and Muscle Shoals. Decatur (4-7, 4-3) took the fourth and final playoff spot with a 56-34 win in the final region contest at Athens (4-6, 3-4).
Taking down Hartselle this season won’t be easy. The Tigers return experience in the offensive line and on defense. The offense is sparked by the explosive play-making ability of senior receiver Izayah Fletcher and junior running back Ri Fletcher.
The big question at Hartselle is who takes over at quarterback for Daily Player of the Year J.T. Blackwood? It could be senior Jack Smith or junior Landon Blackwood, J.T.’s younger brother, or a combination of both.
Decatur returns a big senior class with lots of experience over the last two or three seasons. The group includes leaders like ZJ Matthews, Ryan Kirk, Paxton Dupper, Adolfo Soto and Mylon Miller. Senior Ellis Dickman returns at starting quarterback with fellow senior Mac Hillis backing him up.
Athens missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016. The Golden Eagles will be looking to jump back in the playoff mix with a team not big on experience. Sophomore Brody Gross, head coach Cody Gross’ son, will be directing the offense.
Cullman is entering its fourth season with Oscar Glasscock as head coach. The former defensive coordinator at Hartselle has gone 21-13 with three playoff appearances.
Columbia has a new head coach in Josh LouAllen, the former head coach at Danville. Columbia’s last win came on Oct. 16, 2015, at Ardmore, 34-16.
Last year’s playoff experience was not good for Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Cullman and Decatur. All four lost in the first round against teams from the Birmingham area in Region 6.
Decatur lost to eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville, 42-0. Cullman fell in overtime at Jackson-Olin, 22-14. Muscle Shoals lost at home to Pinson Valley, 28-21. Hartselle lost at home to Gardendale, 35-28.
“Going 10-0 was great, but it’s about getting the job done in the playoffs, and we didn’t,” Moore said.
Because Region 7 has just six teams instead of the usual eight, it means schools can schedule five non-region games. Hartselle is using that as an opportunity to get battle tested for the playoffs.
Hartselle’s non-region tests start Aug. 19 with 7A Austin at home. Jackson-Olin visits Hartselle on Aug. 26. The Tigers visit 6A Gadsden City on Sept. 16. Hartselle and 6A Oxford meet on Sept. 23 in a game that may be played at the Hoover Met. Hartselle closes out the season with 7A Bob Jones at home.
“The season schedule needs to prepare you for the playoffs,” Moore said. “You don’t need to have your toughest game of the season being your first playoff game.”
