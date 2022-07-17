OFFENSE
RB: Ri Fletcher, Hartselle, 5-9, 165, Jr.: The speedster averaged 11.8 yards per carry on 89 attempts for 1,053 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 15 pass receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He was a Class 6A All-State honorable mention selection.
WR: Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle, 6-2, 180, Sr.: The Tigers’ top receiving threat caught 52 passes for 852 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had a kick return for a score. Fletcher was a Class 6A second-team All-State selection.
WR: Jayden Brown, Decatur, 6-2, 180, Sr.: The No. 1 passing target for the Red Raiders had 43 catches for 883 yards and six touchdowns. That’s 20.5 yards per catch.
OL: Colton Stinson, Hartselle, 6-5, 309, Sr.: The Tigers’ left guard had 47 knock down blocks with zero sacks allowed.
DEFENSE
DL: Dalton Green, Hartselle, 6-1, 250, Sr.: The nose guard had 45 tackles, eight tackles for losses, three sacks and one fumble recovery.
LB: Tommy Cazier, Decatur, 5-10, 185, Jr.: The inside linebacker led the Red Raiders with 101 tackles, including five tackles for losses.
DB: Walker Hoyles, Hartselle, 5-9, 160, Sr.: Hoyles turned in some huge plays for the Tigers with four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He had 42 tackles and one fumble recovery.
DB: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, 6-1, 175, Jr.: In his second season as a starter, Steele had 38 tackles and an interception.
DB: Josh Turner, Decatur, 6-0, 185, Sr.: The safety had 81 total tackles, including five for losses. He broke up four passes and had one interception.
K: Crawford Lang, Hartselle, 5-10, 185, Sr.: Lang was 50 of 50 on PATs and good on four of five field goal attempts, including a long of 35 yards. He was a Class 6A All-State honorable mention selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.