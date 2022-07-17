--
Class 6A, Region 7
Hartselle (last season 10-1, 7-0), Decatur (4-7, 4-3), Athens (4-6, 3-4), Muscle Shoals (9-2, 6-1), Cullman (7-4, 5-2), Columbia (0-10, 0-7) Total last season: 34-50
--
2022 schedules
* denotes region contest
--
Decatur
Aug. 19 at Mae Jemison
Aug. 26 at Austin
Sept. 2 vs. Athens*
Sept. 9 at Cullman*
Sept. 16 vs. Hazel Green
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 at Columbia*
Oct. 7 vs. Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 14 at Hartselle*
Oct. 21 vs. Buckhorn
Oct. 28 vs. Scottsboro
--
Hartselle
Aug. 19 vs. Austin
Aug. 26 vs. Jackson-Olin
Sept. 2 at Cullman*
Sept. 9 vs. Columbia*
Sept. 16 at Gadsden City
Sept. 23 at Oxford
Sept. 30 at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 7 at Athens*
Oct. 14 vs. Decatur*
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 28 vs. Bob Jones
--
Athens
Aug. 18 vs. East Limestone
Aug. 26 at Bob Jones
Sept. 2 at Decatur*
Sept. 9 vs. Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 15 at Mae Jemison
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 vs. Cullman*
Oct. 7 vs. Hartselle*
Oct. 14 at Columbia*
Oct. 21 vs. Fort Payne
Oct. 28 at Russellville
--
Muscle Shoals
Aug. 19 at Bob Jones
Aug. 26 vs. Florence
Sept. 2 vs. Columbia*
Sept. 9 at Athens*
Sept. 16 open
Sept. 23 vs. James Clemens
Sept. 30 vs. Hartselle*
Oct. 7 at Decatur*
Oct. 14 vs. Cullman*
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 28 vs. Sparkman
--
Cullman
Aug. 18 at Mars Hill
Aug. 26 vs. Jasper
Sept. 2 vs. Hartselle*
Sept. 9 vs. Decatur*
Sept. 16 at Lee-Huntsville
Sept. 23 vs. Mortimer Jordan
Sept. 30 at Athens*
Oct. 7 vs. Columbia*
Oct. 14 at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 21 at Etowah
Oct. 28 open
--
Columbia
Aug. 19 vs. Fairview
Aug. 26 vs. Hatton
Sept. 2 at Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 9 at Hartselle*
Sept. 16 open
Sept. 23 vs. Tanner
Sept. 30 vs. Decatur*
Oct. 7 at Cullman*
Oct. 14 vs. Athens*
Oct. 21 vs. Lee-Huntsville
Oct. 28 open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.