--

Class 6A, Region 7

Hartselle (last season 10-1, 7-0), Decatur (4-7, 4-3), Athens (4-6, 3-4), Muscle Shoals (9-2, 6-1), Cullman (7-4, 5-2), Columbia (0-10, 0-7) Total last season: 34-50

--

2022 schedules

* denotes region contest

--

Decatur

Aug. 19 at Mae Jemison

Aug. 26 at Austin

Sept. 2 vs. Athens*

Sept. 9 at Cullman*

Sept. 16 vs. Hazel Green

Sept. 23 open

Sept. 30 at Columbia*

Oct. 7 vs. Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 14 at Hartselle*

Oct. 21 vs. Buckhorn

Oct. 28 vs. Scottsboro

--

Hartselle

Aug. 19 vs. Austin

Aug. 26 vs. Jackson-Olin

Sept. 2 at Cullman*

Sept. 9 vs. Columbia*

Sept. 16 at Gadsden City

Sept. 23 at Oxford

Sept. 30 at Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 7 at Athens*

Oct. 14 vs. Decatur*

Oct. 21 open

Oct. 28 vs. Bob Jones

--

Athens

Aug. 18 vs. East Limestone

Aug. 26 at Bob Jones

Sept. 2 at Decatur*

Sept. 9 vs. Muscle Shoals*

Sept. 15 at Mae Jemison

Sept. 23 open

Sept. 30 vs. Cullman*

Oct. 7 vs. Hartselle*

Oct. 14 at Columbia*

Oct. 21 vs. Fort Payne

Oct. 28 at Russellville

--

Muscle Shoals

Aug. 19 at Bob Jones

Aug. 26 vs. Florence

Sept. 2 vs. Columbia*

Sept. 9 at Athens*

Sept. 16 open

Sept. 23 vs. James Clemens

Sept. 30 vs. Hartselle*

Oct. 7 at Decatur*

Oct. 14 vs. Cullman*

Oct. 21 open

Oct. 28 vs. Sparkman

--

Cullman

Aug. 18 at Mars Hill

Aug. 26 vs. Jasper

Sept. 2 vs. Hartselle*

Sept. 9 vs. Decatur*

Sept. 16 at Lee-Huntsville

Sept. 23 vs. Mortimer Jordan

Sept. 30 at Athens*

Oct. 7 vs. Columbia*

Oct. 14 at Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 21 at Etowah

Oct. 28 open

--

Columbia

Aug. 19 vs. Fairview

Aug. 26 vs. Hatton

Sept. 2 at Muscle Shoals*

Sept. 9 at Hartselle*

Sept. 16 open

Sept. 23 vs. Tanner

Sept. 30 vs. Decatur*

Oct. 7 at Cullman*

Oct. 14 vs. Athens*

Oct. 21 vs. Lee-Huntsville

Oct. 28 open

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.