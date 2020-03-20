PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caroline Bachus, Athens
COACH OF THE YEAR: Eddie Murphree, Athens
First team
Caroline Bachus, Athens, So.: In her first season with Athens, Bachus averaged a double-double of 14 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. She landed on the Class 6A All-State second team.
Evaiah Burrows, Brewer, Sr.: After helping the Patriots reach the Final Four last season, Burrows returned to score 11.7 points to go along with 6.4 rebounds per game in her final season with the Patriots.
Bri Hodges, Austin, Sr.: Hodges came back from a season-ending injury in 2018-19 and led Austin to the Northwest Regional semifinals by scoring 8.5 points to go along with 8.4 rebounds. She was a third-team All-State selection in Class 7A.
Masyn Marchbanks, Harstelle, So.: Marchbanks’ season came to an end early because of a shoulder injury, but she still managed 16.4 points per game in 26 games. She earned honorable mention status for the Class 6A All-State team.
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Jr.: The 6-foot-1 forward was a second-team All-State selection in Class 5A after averaging 19 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Second Team
Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle, Jr.: Operating from the post, Cartee scored 10.1 points to go along with eight rebounds per game.
Hope West, Brewer, Fr.: The 5-foot-9 guard was the team’s leading scorer at 12.7 points per game.
Nahriyah Timmons, Athens, Jr.: Timmons set up her teammates as well as anyone in the area, averaging nine assists to go along with 11 points per game.
Alaina Taylor, Athens, Jr.: Taylor, paired with Timmons in the backcourt, scored 10 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists per game.
Madison Lewis, Ardmore, Sr.: Lewis led the Tigers with 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Honorable mention
Ardmore: Chesney Widner, Sr.
Athens: Jordyn Bailey, Fr; Kyndal Crutcher, Jr.
Austin: Tashanti Watkins, Jr.
Brewer: Jacie Andrews, Sr.; Leisha Steiger, Sr.
Decatur: Whitley Chatman, So.; Dailee Chatman, Fr.
East Limestone: Breanna Johnson, So.
Hartselle: Hailey Holshouser, Jr.
Class 5A-7A Girls Player of the Year
2020: Caroline Bachus, Athens
2019: Moriah Taylor, Hartselle
2018: Shyan Flack, Brewer
2017: Alexis Woods, Athens
2016: Rachael Childress, Lawrence County
2015: Tyra Johnson, Austin
2014: Riley Northway, Brewer
2013: Riley Northway, Brewer
2012: Riley Northway, Brewer
2011: Delissa Madry, Austin
2010: Britney McCloud, Decatur
2009: Morgan Crawley, Brewer
2008: Emily Dabbs, Brewer
2007: Lauren Drake, Hartselle
2006: Jessica Young, East Lawrence
2005: Shondra McCoy, Decatur
2004: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County
2003: Christine Scales, Athens
2002: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County
2001: Nneka Egbe, Austin
2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1999: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1998: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1997: Kim Young, East Lawrence
1996: Gretchen Carter, Decatur
1995: Tiffany Young, East Lawrence
1994: Teneka Burrell, Athens
1993: Heather Haney, Athens
1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1991: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1990: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1989: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle
1987: Karla Patterson, Brewer
1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle
1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1983: Shae Moore, Tanner
1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur
1981: Susan Neville, Decatur
1980: Tina Chairs, Austin
1979: Tina Chairs, Austin
Class 5A-7A Girls Coach of the Year
2020: Eddie Murphree, Athens
2019: Jeff Andrews, Brewer
2018: Ron Smith, Brewer
2017: Eddie Murphree, Athens
2016: Gary Orr, Hartselle
2015: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2014: Terrie Nelson, Priceville
2013: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2012: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2011: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2010: Kim Walker, Ardmore
2009: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2008: Brad Boy, Decatur
2007: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2006: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2005: Greg Adams, Hartselle
2004: Eddie Murphree, Athens
2003: Randy White, Athens
2002: Randy White, Athens
2001: Mike Smith, Decatur
2000: Mike Smith, Decatur
1999: Randy White, Athens
1998: Ricky Allen, Brewer
1997: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County
1996: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County
1995: Mike Smith, Decatur
1994: Billy Miles, Austin
1993: Randy White, Athens
1992: Randy White, Athens, and Mike Smith, Decatur
1991: Mike Smith, Decatur
1990: Mike Smith, Decatur
1989: Randy White, Athens
1988: John Cochran, Hartselle
1987: Mike Smith, Decatur
1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner
1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner
1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1981: Mike Smith, Decatur
1980: Mike Smith, Decatur
1979: Phil Hastings, Austin
Note: In 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small schools.
