PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caroline Bachus, Athens

COACH OF THE YEAR: Eddie Murphree, Athens

--

First team

Caroline Bachus, Athens, So.: In her first season with Athens, Bachus averaged a double-double of 14 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. She landed on the Class 6A All-State second team.

Evaiah Burrows, Brewer, Sr.: After helping the Patriots reach the Final Four last season, Burrows returned to score 11.7 points to go along with 6.4 rebounds per game in her final season with the Patriots.

Bri Hodges, Austin, Sr.: Hodges came back from a season-ending injury in 2018-19 and led Austin to the Northwest Regional semifinals by scoring 8.5 points to go along with 8.4 rebounds. She was a third-team All-State selection in Class 7A.

Masyn Marchbanks, Harstelle, So.: Marchbanks’ season came to an end early because of a shoulder injury, but she still managed 16.4 points per game in 26 games. She earned honorable mention status for the Class 6A All-State team.

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Jr.: The 6-foot-1 forward was a second-team All-State selection in Class 5A after averaging 19 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

--

Second Team

Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle, Jr.: Operating from the post, Cartee scored 10.1 points to go along with eight rebounds per game.

Hope West, Brewer, Fr.: The 5-foot-9 guard was the team’s leading scorer at 12.7 points per game.

Nahriyah Timmons, Athens, Jr.: Timmons set up her teammates as well as anyone in the area, averaging nine assists to go along with 11 points per game.

Alaina Taylor, Athens, Jr.: Taylor, paired with Timmons in the backcourt, scored 10 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists per game.

Madison Lewis, Ardmore, Sr.: Lewis led the Tigers with 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

--

Honorable mention

Ardmore: Chesney Widner, Sr.

Athens: Jordyn Bailey, Fr; Kyndal Crutcher, Jr.

Austin: Tashanti Watkins, Jr.

Brewer: Jacie Andrews, Sr.; Leisha Steiger, Sr.

Decatur: Whitley Chatman, So.; Dailee Chatman, Fr.

East Limestone: Breanna Johnson, So.

Hartselle: Hailey Holshouser, Jr.

--

Class 5A-7A Girls Player of the Year

2020: Caroline Bachus, Athens

2019: Moriah Taylor, Hartselle

2018: Shyan Flack, Brewer

2017: Alexis Woods, Athens

2016: Rachael Childress, Lawrence County

2015: Tyra Johnson, Austin

2014: Riley Northway, Brewer

2013: Riley Northway, Brewer

2012: Riley Northway, Brewer

2011: Delissa Madry, Austin

2010: Britney McCloud, Decatur

2009: Morgan Crawley, Brewer

2008: Emily Dabbs, Brewer

2007: Lauren Drake, Hartselle

2006: Jessica Young, East Lawrence

2005: Shondra McCoy, Decatur

2004: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County

2003: Christine Scales, Athens

2002: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County

2001: Nneka Egbe, Austin

2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.

1999: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.

1998: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.

1997: Kim Young, East Lawrence

1996: Gretchen Carter, Decatur

1995: Tiffany Young, East Lawrence

1994: Teneka Burrell, Athens

1993: Heather Haney, Athens

1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1991: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1990: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1989: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle

1987: Karla Patterson, Brewer

1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle

1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle

1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle

1983: Shae Moore, Tanner

1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur

1981: Susan Neville, Decatur

1980: Tina Chairs, Austin

1979: Tina Chairs, Austin

--

Class 5A-7A Girls Coach of the Year

2020: Eddie Murphree, Athens

2019: Jeff Andrews, Brewer

2018: Ron Smith, Brewer

2017: Eddie Murphree, Athens

2016: Gary Orr, Hartselle

2015: Bruce Hamilton, Austin

2014: Terrie Nelson, Priceville

2013: Bruce Hamilton, Austin

2012: Ricky Allen, Brewer

2011: Ricky Allen, Brewer

2010: Kim Walker, Ardmore

2009: Ricky Allen, Brewer

2008: Brad Boy, Decatur

2007: Ricky Allen, Brewer

2006: Bruce Hamilton, Austin

2005: Greg Adams, Hartselle

2004: Eddie Murphree, Athens

2003: Randy White, Athens

2002: Randy White, Athens

2001: Mike Smith, Decatur

2000: Mike Smith, Decatur

1999: Randy White, Athens

1998: Ricky Allen, Brewer

1997: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County

1996: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County

1995: Mike Smith, Decatur

1994: Billy Miles, Austin

1993: Randy White, Athens

1992: Randy White, Athens, and Mike Smith, Decatur

1991: Mike Smith, Decatur

1990: Mike Smith, Decatur

1989: Randy White, Athens

1988: John Cochran, Hartselle

1987: Mike Smith, Decatur

1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner

1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner

1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1981: Mike Smith, Decatur

1980: Mike Smith, Decatur

1979: Phil Hastings, Austin

Note: In 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small schools.

