PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Henley, West Morgan
First team
River Helms, West Limestone, Jr.: Helms led West Limestone to the Northwest Regional final by nearly averaging a double-double at 16 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
JJ Jones, Tanner, Sr.: Jones was dominant on both ends. He scored 17.7 points and had 14.3 rebounds. He also blocked 104 shots at four per game and was a second-team All-State selection in Class 2A.
KJ Melson, Danville, Jr.: Melson led the Hawks in scoring by averaging 19.8 points per game. He shot 44 percent from 3-point range and landed on the Class 4A All-State team as an honorable mention.
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane, Sr.: Murr broke the all-time scoring record by averaging 44.3 points per game. He scored a state-record 1,506 points total this season and was a first-team All-State selection.
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: Valdez finished off his career with an impressive season where he scored 21.3 points to go along with 6.9 rebounds per game. He was a first-team All-State selection.
Second team
Malik Atkins, Tanner, Sr.: Atkins, a third-team All-State selection in Class 2A, averaged 14.6 points per game and 9.1 rebounds.
Wren Cole, Danville, Sr.: Cole capped off his career with Danville by averaging 17.9 points per game and 5.3 rebounds.
Carson Muse, West Morgan, Fr.: Muse took another step forward during his freshman season, scoring 14.4 points to go along with 9.4 rebounds per game.
Ashton Owens, West Morgan, Sr.: Owens had another impressive season by scoring 17 points to go along with five rebounds per game. He helped lead the Rebels back to the Northwest Regional.
Kacen Pierce, Athens Bible, Jr.: Pierce averaged a double-double of 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
Honorable Mention
Clements: Dylan Patrick, So.
Danville: Kohl Randolph, So.
Decatur Heritage: Jordan Burks, So.; Brayden Kyle, So.; Jackson Kyle, Sr.; Clay Smith, Jr.
East Lawrence: Payton Kelly, So.; Payton Davenport, Jr.
Elkmont: Layton Smith, Jr.
Hatton: Ridge Harrison, Jr.
Lindsay Lane: Charlie Morrison, Sr.
Priceville: Seth Hood, Sr.; Chris Thomas, So.
R.A. Hubbard: Montoya Kellogg, Sr.; Tyrus Johnson, Jr.; Keyondric Cobb, So.
Tanner: DaShaun McNabb, Sr.
West Limestone: Camryn Williams, Jr.
West Morgan: Jakobe Fletcher, Sr.; Jakobe Griffith, Sr.
Class 1A-4A Boys Player of the Year
2020: Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
2019: Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage
2018: Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage
2017: CJ Yarbrough, Tanner
2016: Keandre Swopes, West Morgan
2015: Hunter Morgan, West Limestone
2014: Jonathon Fletcher, Tanner
2013: Brandon Roberts, West Morgan
2012: Matthew Hines, Tanner
2011: Matthew Hines, Tanner
2010: Mykmyk Ingram, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Latraius Mosley, Tanner
2008: Zane Campbell, West Limestone
2007: Rod Byrd, Tanner
2006: Josh Bedwell, Priceville
2005: Jesse Rutherford, Hatton
2004: Ryan Harrison, Hatton
2003: Julius Lucas, Tanner
2002: Jerrell Vinson, Decatur Heritage
2001: Reprobatus Bibbs, Courtland
2000: Reprobatus Bibbs, Courtland
1999: Josh Bryant, Hatton
1998: Reynaldo Robinson, Tanner
1997: Travis Hines, Tanner
1996: Jamie Cain, Clements
1995: Adrian Taylor, Speake
1994: Andy Haggenmaker, E. Limestone
1993: Chad Steadman, Hatton
1992: Mark Brown, Danville
1991: Mark Brown, Danville
1990: Dewayne Uselton, E. Limestone
1989: Anthony Kingston, Tanner
1988: Anthony Kingston, Tanner
1987: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
1986: Greg Yarbrough, Tanner
1985: Buck Williams, Clements
1984: Roy Fletcher, East Limestone
1983: Roy Fletcher, East Limestone
1982: Kenneth Owens, East Lawrence
1981: Donald Reedus, Courtland
1980: Terry Williams, Elkmont
1979: Freddie Benford, East Limestone
1978: Tim Thomas, West Morgan
Class 1A-4A Boys Coach of the Year
2020: Justin Henley, West Morgan
2019: Jason Marshall, Decatur Heritage
2018: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2017: Jason Marshall, Decatur Heritage
2016: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2015: Justin Taylor, West Limestone
2014: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2013: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2012: Garth Garris, Elkmont
2011: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2010: Darin Liles, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Ricky Bowling, West Morgan
2008: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2007: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2006: Darrell Haynes, Priceville
2005: Robert Pope, Danville
2004: Melcha Satchel, Courtland
2003: Tommy Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2002: Aaron Goode, Hazlewood
2001: Tommy Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2000: Melcha Satchel, Courtland
1999: Mike Sanderson, Ardmore
1998: Thomas Jones, Courtland
1997: Chris Whitt, Tanner
1996: Darryl Adams, Clements
1995: Harold Pirtle, Speake
1994: Jack Steele, Hazlewood
1993: Garth Garris, East Limestone
1992: Wayne Bowling, Danville
1991: Jack Steele, Hazlewood
1990: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1989: Gary Steadman, Courtland
1988: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1987: Jeff Prince, West Limestone
1986: Billy Owens, Tanner, and Jack Steele, Hazlewood
1985: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1984: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1983: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1982: Stan Carr, East Lawrence
1981: Gary Steadman, Courtland
1980: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1979: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1978: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
