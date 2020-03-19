HARTSELLE — Brody Peebles found himself at the center of Hartselle history after the Tigers’ 75-53 win over the Columbia Eagles in the state subregional round on Feb. 11.
He turned in a routine 35-point performance that helped clinch a spot at the Northwest Regional for Hartselle for the first time since 2003.
It was another night in a season full of games where Peebles rose to the occasion.
“He knows how a team wants to play him and what the counters are to how they are guarding him,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “That makes it tough for opposing teams. Not a lot of guys can learn that in a year or two years.”
Peebles didn’t stop there, either.
He scored 36 points in a 71-67 double-overtime win over Minor in the Northwest Regional semifinals at Wallace State. Hartselle’s season came to an end one game later against Bessemer City in a one-point loss. He scored 24 points.
That capped off a season where he averaged 29.1 points per game and crossed 2,000 career points. He was a first-team All-State selection in Class 6A.
His rise as one of the state’s premier scorers ran parallel with Hartselle’s rise to being a threat in the state playoffs.
Peebles has been selected as the Daily’s boys Class 5A-7A Player of the Year. He is the first Hartselle player selected since Josh Britnell in 2001.
“Playing at Wallace (State) was the most fun I’ve had playing basketball,” Peebles said. “You walk in there and see the community and the whole town behind you. It’s surreal.”
Before he became the all-around scorer that he is now, Hartselle relied on Peebles as a spot-up shooter his freshman season. He hit 75 3-pointers and averaged 16 points a game.
He took a giant leap his sophomore season. He improved his scoring total to 22.8 points per game and earned second-team All-State honors. Hartselle also won its first area championship since 2008.
“I had to work a lot after my freshman year,” Peebles said. “I knew I wasn’t going to be able to just sit there and shoot 3-pointers. I developed a shot off of the dribble and got stronger.”
He came into this season with a lot of expectations. Colleges started to take notice after an impressive summer playing for Huntsville travel club Pro One Select. He received offers from UNA, Lipscomb, Liberty, Belmont, Samford and UNC-Wilmington.
Most players wait until their final season to make a decision. He had his mind made up. He committed to Liberty — the eventual Atlantic Sun Conference champion — on Dec. 10.
“It was a relief to know that I knew what I wanted to do,” Peebles said. “I didn’t really have to worry about coaches coming anymore.”
Peebles started to play pressure-free after his commitment. He led Hartselle to a 26-7 record and another Class 6A, Area 14 title. The Tigers went undefeated against area opponents for the second straight season.
His performances at the state tournament had Hartselle two points away from a Final Four appearance.
Key said making the Final Four is the team’s goal next season, and it will all start with Peebles, who returns for his senior season.
“I think Brody gives our team and me as a coach the confidence that we can beat anybody or win a state championship,” Key said. “He’s just that good. We’re going to try our best to get him on that Final Four stage where he belongs.”
