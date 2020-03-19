The Hartselle High boys basketball program took yet other step forward this season under hea…

Class 5A-7A All-Area Boys Basketball Team

----------------------------------------

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brody Peebles, Hartselle

COACH OF THE YEAR: Faron Key, Hartselle

--

First team

Xavier Griffith, East Limestone, Sr.: The Indians’ new addition from Grissom was a force at 6-foot-5, averaging 20.2 points per game and 9.2 rebounds. He was a first-team All-State selection in Class 5A.

Austin Harvell, East Limestone, Sr.: The 6-foot-6 guard-forward combo averaged 17.5 points and 8.6 rebounds to solidify himself as a premier prospect. He was a second-team All-State selection in Class 5A.

Brody Peebles, Hartselle, Jr.: The 6-foot-2 Liberty commit filled it up from every spot on the floor, scoring 29.1 points per game. He also crossed 2,000 points for his career and was a first-team All-State selection in Class 6A.

Kelton Petty, Austin, Jr.: The Black Bears’ sharpshooter rounded out his game to become Austin’s leading scorer at 15.9 points per game. He made 81 3-pointers at a 39 percent clip, good enough to earn third-team All-State honors in Class 7A.

Malik Strickland, Lawrence County, Sr.: The athletic wing player scored 16.9 points to go along with 5.8 rebounds per game to lead the Red Devils back to the Northwest Regional for the first time since 2008. He was an honorable mention on the Class 5A All-State team.

--

Second team

Smith Coon, Decatur, Sr.: Coon averaged 11.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as one of three seniors for the Red Raiders.

Braden Gross, Athens, Sr.: Gross averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game. He shot 38 percent from 3-point range.

Ty Hutto, Lawrence County, Sr.: Hutto was the team’s main facilitator, racking up 5.3 assists per game. Hutto also averaged 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Tad Sivley, Hartselle, Sr.: Sivley was a mismatch at forward, scoring 14.5 points and grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game. He also dished out 3.6 assists.

Tayi Strickland, Lawrence County, Sr.: Pairing with his brother on the wing, Tayi scored 13.5 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds.

--

Honorable Mention

Athens: Tyree Patterson, Jr.; Jaden Jude, So.

Austin: Caleb Carter, Sr.

Brewer: Conner Hall, Sr.; Kris Bramlett, Sr.

Decatur: Adam Burroughs, Sr.; Mitchell Terry, Sr.

Hartselle: Kiah Key, Fr.; Trent Wright, Jr.

Lawrence County: Garrett Lee, Sr.