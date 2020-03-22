The shot that put Tommy Murr’s name on top of the AHSAA record books displayed all of his skills as a volume scorer.
He backed away from his defender near the half-court line while playing New Site (Miss.) in Mississippi’s Lighthouse Classic on Nov. 30. He went around a screen and saw two defenders. He split the double team with a quick dribble, drove the lane and adjusted his body in midair to go around a taller defender and make a layup.
The layup gave Murr the AHSAA’s record for most points scored in a career. It was the kind of play that people became used to seeing from Murr, but it made sure his legacy lasted longer than just his playing career.
"It’s more about the people I was surrounded with when I was able to do that,” Murr said. “That made it special for me. I cherish that more than having my name in the record book.”
Murr passed Parkway Christian’s Jeremy Monceaux, who scored 4,555 points from 1998-2002. Murr scored 46 points in the record-breaking game.
He finished with 5,716 points in his high school career. He was a first team All-State selection in Class 1A.
Murr has been selected as the Daily’s boys Class 1A-4A Player of the Year.
“It’s cool to build a legacy while I’m here,” Murr said. “When I look back at my high school career, I think about the impact we were able to have on this school, the kids who go to this school and how we’re changing the perception of basketball in the state.”
Murr still rattled off 40- or 50-point games routinely after breaking the record. He actually had his biggest scoring season yet.
He averaged 44.3 points per game and scored 1,506 total points. That broke his own record that he set his junior season (1,442 points), which broke a record that Monceaux set in 2000.
Lindsay Lane’s record as a team reflected his performances. The Lions went 21-9 and won the Class 1A, Area 15 title for the second straight season.
They also made it to the Northeast Regional semifinal for the second year in a row.
“Sometimes it became necessary, for us to win, that he would have to score 40 or 50 points,’” Murr’s father and Lindsay Lane head coach Steve Murr said. “We did win. We’ve been successful over the last three years. That’s what it took.”
Despite all of his success scoring with the ball, Tommy Murr never got caught up in stats.
“He was more concerned with us getting wins,” Steve Murr said. “It was never about how many points he had or anything like that.”
Tommy Murr saw double and sometimes triple teams throughout his career. Still, some took his numbers with a grain of salt because of the competition he played in Class 1A. He constantly proved himself as one of the state’s top players.
“Obviously, you get a lot of doubts playing at a smaller school,” Murr said. “I was just going to do whatever I could and control what I could. I wanted to do anything to get better.”
Colleges went after Murr after being impressed with his scoring but also took notice of his playmaking and passing.
He ultimately settled on Lipscomb, which is coached by former Alabama-Huntsville coach Lenny Acuff. He signed on Nov. 14.
“He believed in me and saw something special in me,” Murr said. “He saw my attitude and how I acted on and off the floor.”
Breaking the all-time scoring record and getting his college choice out of the way meant that Murr could focus on his season.
Lindsay Lane’s season and Murr’s career came to an end in the Northeast Regional semifinals to Final Four team Jacksonville Christian in overtime.
Murr nearly willed his team to victory. After scoring 18 points in the first half, he scored 38 points in the second half and overtime to finish with 56.
The loss was a tough blow for Murr, but he proved he can make an impact against any team on any stage. College basketball should be no different.
“They admire my basketball IQ,” Murr said. “That’s what I want to showcase. That’s how I like to play. It’s going to be fun.”
