Local teams in Class 3A finalized their area tournament brackets this week.
The two teams who reach the finals in a four-team bracket will move on to the sub-regional round. The host team in a three-team bracket automatically moves on to the sub-regional round. The team who wins the first-round game will also move on.
Phil Campbell will host both the girls and boys Class 3A, Area 14 tournaments.
Both tournaments will begin Tuesday with Colbert Heights and East Lawrence boys and girls playing. The girls will be at 5:30 p.m. with the boys playing after at 7 p.m. The winners will play Phil Campbell in the finals on Feb. 6. The girls final will be at 5:30 p.m., and the boys final will be at 7 p.m.
Lauderdale County will host both the girls and boys Class 3A, Area 16 tournaments.
The girls will begin on Monday. Lauderdale County will face Westminster Christian at 6 p.m., and Clements will play Lexington at 7:30 p.m. The finals will be on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
The boys will begin on Tuesday. Lauderdale County will play Clements at 6 p.m. Westminster Christian will play Lexington at 7:30 p.m. The finals will be on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
