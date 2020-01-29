Local teams in Class 6A finalized their area tournament brackets this week.
The host team in a three-team bracket automatically moves on to the sub-regional round. The team who wins the first-round game will also move on.
Hartselle will host the Class 6A, Area 14 boys tournament. Decatur will play Cullman in the first-round game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that matchup will face Hartselle in the finals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Cullman is set to host the Class 6A, Area 14 girls tournament. Decatur and Hartselle will face off in the first round Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will play Cullman in the finals Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
Columbia will host the Class 6A, Area 15 boys tournament. Athens will play Muscle Shoals in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner will play Columbia in the finals on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
Athens is set to host the Class 6A, Area 15 girls tournament. Muscle Shoals and Columbia will play in the first round on Monday at 7 p.m. Athens will face the winner of that game on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
