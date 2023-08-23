Lay of the land
In 2022, Clements failed to achieve back-to-back postseason appearances and a fourth postseason berth in five seasons. Hopes of a resurgence could depend on a veteran offensive line and solidifying a defense that allowed nearly 44 points per game. The Colts compete in Class 3A, Region 8 against Colbert County, Colbert Heights, Elkmont, Lauderdale County, Mars Hill and Phil Campbell.
---
Head coach
Michael Parker, 19-34 in his first five seasons, has led Clements to the postseason three times. The Colts are a combined 0-3 in those appearances.
---
Last season
Clements opened with a 48-34 home win over Holly Pond but dropped its next six games and eight of its last nine overall to finish 2-8 with a 1-5 region record. The Colts beat visiting Elkmont 46-18 for the region victory.
---
Words to grow on
"Four out of five of the offensive line (are) coming back," Parker said. "We're trying to build the offense around them and use their experience to our advantage. We've put a lot of time in our defense. I've got a new defensive coordinator. A majority of the summer has been geared more toward the defense. We had to make some changes there. I'm hoping the time we spent this summer will benefit us a lot."
---
Quarterback
Senior Jayden Gilbert returns for his fourth year as the starter. Senior Cole Doss transferred from Ardmore and will provide another option at the position.
"He's gained a lot of muscle mass in the weight room," Parker said of Gilbert. "He's gotten faster. He's been a starter for me since the ninth grade. He's a big plus for our program.
"(Doss) spins the football pretty good," Parker added. "He reads the defense like we want him to."
---
Offense
Seniors Jacob Peoples, Cayden Turner, Alfonso Gutierrez and Kolbie Turner will start together for the third year in a row on the offensive line. Junior Timothy Gallien and sophomore Luke Wise will compete for playing time at the other line position.
Sophomore Brady Turner and brothers Tyree, a senior, and Davin Holloway, a sophomore, will be options at receiver. Juniors Dominic Holt and Chris Rodgers are expected to share the load at running back.
---
Defense
Changes have been made to revamp the defense with Bobby Earl Greene taking over as coordinator.
"It had to be improved," Parker said. "We gave up way too many points last year. We averaged (27.6) points a game (on offense) and went 2-8. I made a commitment to me and to the program that we were going to get better on defense this offseason. We've really worked hard on that. (Greene is) ... doing an outstanding job. I'm going to jump over there and help him on that side of the ball too."
Sophomore cornerback Reid Putman leads the unit. Gilbert will contribute at safety and the Holloways will add depth in the secondary. Peoples and Cayden Turner will start at linebacker. Gallien, Wise and freshman Jose Diaz will be a part of the rotation of players used on the line.
---
Must-see games
Clements will open its season at Holly Pond on Friday. The Colts will host West Limestone on Sept. 1 before their region opener versus visiting Lauderdale County. Elkmont will host Clements on Oct. 13.
---
Final word
"We're at 36 right now," Parker said of the roster size, which is up from about 30 last year. "And that was the total roster not counting the injuries that we had. Sometimes I was out there (last season) practicing with 24, 25 kids. It got tough last year. I'm hoping maybe we can get some people in and out of the game, get some rest for them this year and maybe preserve ourselves a little bit better than what we did last year."
