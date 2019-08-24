CLEMENTS — Clements led from the opening kickoff and seized control of the game on both sides of the ball to top Elkmont 50-6 on Friday.
Deontae Crenshaw returned the game's initial kickoff 70 yards to put Clements on the scoreboard. Jairrice Pryor piled up 221 yards and two touchdowns. Will Hollan threw a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Hunter Hall. Holden Graves, Hayden Graves and Ian Ezell each rushed for a score. Braden Tucker excelled on special teams and defense with a blocked punt, an interception and a fumble recovery. Reese Payne also recovered a fumble.
Elkmont quarterback Ty Roberts had a scoring run. Luke Claunch had a fumble recovery and Kaden Jackson picked off a Clements pass.
Clements coach Michael Parker was pleased with his team's performance.
"We come out and executed real well," Parker said. "They did a few things that hurt us little bit earlier on but we adjusted to that."
Crenshaw's kick return sparked the Colts as they tacked on another score on offense after forcing an Elkmont punt.
"It meant a lot," Pryor said of Crenshaw's return. "It uplifted us."
Clements' defense forced three turnovers and twice stopped Elkmont on downs in Colts territory.
"We came in here ... to compete on every play and to win every play," linebacker Hunter Towe said.
Elkmont (0-1) will host Ardmore on Friday. Clements (1-0) will host Tanner.
