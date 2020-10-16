COXEY — The Danville Hawks found themselves facing fourth down from the 16-yard line, trailing 28-25 to the Clements Colts with only a single second left on the clock during Thursday's Class 3A, Region 8 contest.
The Hawks had managed to convert on fourth down near midfield, but the Clements defense held tight in the red zone and forced a game-tying field goal attempt by Danville, but the kick sailed wide left.
The Colts are now 2-6 overall after earning their second region victory of the season (2-3).
Danville falls to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in region play. The Hawks host Phil Campbell next week, while the Colts will play at Limestone County foe Elkmont with a potential playoff spot on the line.
