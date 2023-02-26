CLEMENTS — Shane Childress said his team has "evolved."
The Clements girls, or Lady Colts as they are known, are headed to the AHSAA Final Four thanks to a dominating win over 13 time state champs Lauderdale County. It's the Colts' first trip to the state tournament since 2010, when they won the 2A state championship.
But the question remains, how did a team with a losing record a season ago reach 28 wins and oust one of the top girls basketball programs in the state to reach the state tournament?
Childress, Clements' first-year head coach, said it came down to a mindset change.
"I know a lot of coaches say this, but these girls really worked their tails off. They completely changed the mindset of how they approached games," Childress said. "They took on a personality where, even if we won, they weren't happy if they didn't play well."
"There's been so much change from the beginning to now, and that says a lot about these girls," Childress added.
With 28 wins, it may seem like the Colts were firing on all cylinders from the start. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Childress wasn't hired until June, and he said it's been a huge learning curve for the team ever since.
"When I got here, the team was very athletic, but I've seen a lot of athletic teams. There was still a lot they had to learn about playing the game correctly," Childress said. "We've evolved into the team we are now."
Asked if that means Clements has yet to play its best game, Childress answered with an enthusiastic, "Yes."
"I still think we've yet to play a complete game yet. We're still learning and still growing."
--
A community behind them
When the Colts travel Tuesday to compete in the Final Four, there's no doubt they'll have plenty of supporters behind them.
The Clements community has rallied behind its team.
"When you look around here, what do we really have? There's not much here," Childress said. "This has given the community something it hasn't had a while."
Childress said the love and support the team has received from the community has been amazing to see.
"There's so much positivity. You can tell they have something they can be proud of," Childress said. "I think they realize something like this doesn't come around all the time."
--
A tough challenge ahead
Clements' first game in the state tournament will come against the Pike County Bulldogs. That game will take place Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the BJCC in Birmingham.
Childress has already put in a lot of work preparing for the Bulldogs.
"They're athletic, they pressure the ball and they rebound well," Childress said. "They have a couple bigs that can make a difference, and they get after you pretty good. We have our work cut out for us."
Clements will need strong performances from its best players, including Leah Childress (15 points per game), Taylor Farrar (13 ppg) and Jenny Trent (10 ppg). Leah Childress, daughter of Shane, was MVP of the 3A Northwest Regional. She makes her impact as much in the assist column as the points, averaging almost seven assists per game on the year.
Trent is the team's sharpshooter. She finished 4 of 4 from behind the 3-point line in the regional finals against Lauderdale County.
Above all else, however, the Colts will need to continue to be strong defensively, which has been their calling card all season. Against Lauderdale County, Clements held the Tigers to 34 points, including 14 in the second half.
The winner of Tuesday's game will advance to the 3A state finals to play the winner of Trinity Presbyterian vs. Susan Moore.
The final will take place Friday, also at the BJCC.
Asked what the Colts needed to do to win it all, Childress didn't want to look ahead.
"Let's take care of business Tuesday then talk to me after that."
