Lay of the land
Clements looks to reach the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.
The Colts compete in Class 3A, Region 8 against Colbert County, Colbert Heights, Elkmont, Lauderdale County, Mars Hill and Phil Campbell.
Head coach
Michael Parker has led Clements to the postseason in three of his four years as head coach. The Colts have yet to break through with a playoff win.
Last season
Clements rebounded from a 0-6 start with four wins to close out the regular season and earn a spot in the Class 3A playoffs. The Colts finished 3-3 in the region (fourth) and lost in the first round of the playoffs at Winfield. The team went 3-3 at home and 1-4 on the road.
A key loss from last season was defensive back Dylan Patrick, who had five interceptions to go along with 51 tackles. On offense, he caught nine touchdown passes.
Last three seasons
Clements went 13-19 the past three seasons with two postseason trips. The Colts went 6-5 in 2019 and 3-7 in 2020.
Words to grow on
"I'm going to play the kid that gives me everything he's got," Parker said.
Quarterback
Junior Jayden Gilbert returns as the starter. He was a two-way threat last season accounting for 2,095 yards of offense with 24 touchdowns. He completed 31 of 62 passes for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 160 carries for 1,350 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns.
Offense
Senior Brady Moore is back at running back and senior Westin King adds experience at halfback. Junior Alfonso Gutierrez is returning on the offensive line.
Defense
Moore, King, sophomore Dominic Holt and freshman Chris Rodgers will also contribute at linebacker and Gilbert will add depth at cornerback. Junior Jacob Peoples will be a contributor on the defensive line.
Moore was Class 3A All-State honorable mention last season with 133 tackles, including 23 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Must-see games
Clements opens at home Friday with Holly Pond. Then the Colts hit the road for games at West Limestone, Lauderdale County and Mars Hill.
Final word
"Numbers are down a little bit," Parker said of the roster size. "I've got about 29, 30 kids, which is down from past years, but what I've got there work hard and are dedicated. They're bought into the program. So I'll take those 30 kids."
