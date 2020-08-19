Lay of the Land
Clements will compete in Class 3A, Region 8 with Colbert Heights, Danville East Lawrence, Elkmont, Lauderdale County and Phil Campbell. The Colts open their region schedule at home against Phil Campbell on Sept. 11. Clements beat Phil Campbell, 44-27, last season. Its first region game on the road will be against Colbert Heights the next week.
Clements' non-region games include road games against Wilson on Friday and West Limestone on Aug. 28. It plays Ardmore (Sept. 25) and Hatton (Oct. 30) as well.
Head coach
Michael Parker returns for his third season after enjoying success last season. Parker’s run at Clements is his third head coaching job in Alabama. He coached Speake for three years from 2000-2002 and Phil Campbell for one year in 2008. He has a record of 24-39 in Alabama and 10-12 at Clements.
Last season
Clements finished third in its region last season with an overall record of 6-5 and a region record of 4-2. The Colts opened the season with three wins in a row with one of those coming against Parker’s old school, Phil Campbell, 44-27. After three losses in a row, Clements won three more games in a row to secure a spot in the playoffs. It lost to Geraldine in the first round, 49-16.
Last three seasons
After a string of 1-9 seasons from 2010-2015, Clements went 4-6 in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. The Colts went 4-7 in Parker’s first year and made the playoffs for the first time since 2009. It went 6-5 last season. Clements is 14-18 in the last three seasons.
“They know we go to work now,” Parker said. “They don’t even ask if we’re working out or practicing anymore. They are ready to go.”
Words to grow on
“We try to emphasize integrity in everything that we do,” Parker said. “Every rep we do, we try to do it perfectly. If we can’t do that, we try again.”
Quarterback
Clements has a senior in Seth Fraze and a freshman in Jaden Gilbert battling for the right to start at quarterback. Fraze was the backup quarterback the previous two seasons and is recovering from an ACL tear. Parker said Gilbert is a “natural athlete” with a strong arm who catches on to concepts quickly. He added that Fraze is a strong athlete and that he knows the offense really well from experience.
“It’s going to be a fun battle for us leading up to the season,” Parker said.
Offense
The biggest question mark for Clements is replacing running back Jairrice Pryor, who ran for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was a Class 3A All-State selection. Junior Ian Ezell and sophomore Riley Gosser are expected to replace him.
“(Gosser) is a bruiser who will try to run over you,” Parker said. “Ian Ezell is an athlete. He returns kicks for us. He returned three for touchdowns last season.”
Senior Colin Hargrove returns as a three-year starter at center to anchor the offensive line. Senior Hunter Hall returns at receiver to give either Fraze or Gilbert a playmaker on the outside. Senior Deontae Crenshaw is another player that Parker expects to have an impact at receiver.
Defense
Sophomore Brady Moore will play inside linebacker and will be a leader for the Colts. Senior Josh Gallien will pair with him at the other inside linebacker position. Fraze is also expected to play outside linebacker. Senior Alan Aguirre, an addition to the Colts after sitting out last season, is a 6-foot-3 defensive lineman that Parker described as a “hoss.”
Must-see games
Clements starts the season with two non-region tests on the road against Wilson and West Limestone. The Colts host Colbert Heights in a rematch of a double-overtime win for Clements last season. That will be on Sept. 18.
“We’re not going to dominate anyone in our region,” Parker said. “I still think we can compete with them. We’re going to compete, and we can be in every game we play.”
Final word
“I think it could be something special for us this season,” Parker said. “We just need to stay healthy. I think we can be really competitive. It will be a fun year for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.