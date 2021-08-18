Lay of the land
The Clements Colts are looking to bounce back from a 3-7 season. Despite the low win total, Clements ended the season in a three-way tie for the last two playoff spots out of Class 3A, Region 8.
Unfortunately for the Colts, the tiebreaker advanced Phil Campbell and Colbert Heights to the playoffs.
---
Head coach
Michael Parker is heading into his fourth season at Clements with a 13-19 record and two trips to the playoffs. Before 2018, it had been eight years since Clements visited the playoffs.
---
Last season
The Colts lost six of their first seven games. They won two of their last three with region wins over Danville 28-25 and Elkmont 74-40. Clements averaged 27.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 36.7 points.
---
Last three seasons
Parker’s first three seasons produced a 13-19 mark. The 6-5 season in 2019 was the Colts’ first winning record since 2009.
---
Words to grow on
“It’s been a long time since Clements won a region championship and that’s our goal this year,” Parker said. “I feel like this team has a legitimate shot at it, if we get our mentality right.”
The Colts won an area championship in 1991.
---
Quarterback
Sophomore Jayden Gilbert returns at quarterback. He started as a freshman and threw for 1,100 yards and rushed for 1,100 yards.
---
Offense
Other starters returning along with Gilbert are junior linemen Westin King and Justin Haney. Brady Moore is back at running back.
The Colts set a team record by scoring 74 points against Elkmont. The 74-40 final score set a school record for combined points.
“We trailed in that game at halftime,” Parker said. “I was so mad that I didn’t say anything at halftime. I did throw a water bottle across the room.
“We came out and scored 42 points in the third quarter. I’ve never seen anything like it. I think it was a big moment for our program going forward. At least I hope it was.”
---
Defense
The Colts lost all the starters in the defensive backfield and two more players in the defensive line. Returning is leading tackler Brady Moore.
---
Must-see games
After opening with non-region games at home with Wilson and West Limestone, the Colts have an open week before jumping into region play with a trip at Phil Campbell.
---
Final word
“This is by far the hardest working team that I have had since being at Clements,” Parker said. “I have had some good players and love them all, but this group has a chance to be special if we can stay healthy.”
