Clements’ Dylan Patrick has signed to play basketball at Birmingham-Southern College.
The 6-foot-2 guard signed with the Panthers on Wednesday.
Patrick averaged 23.9 points a game with 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 3.9 assists. He shot 62 percent from the field (286 of 464). Patrick finished his career with 1,536 points in 91 varsity games.
Clements (21-12) advanced to the Northwest Regional under head coach Mike Holt. It was the Colts’ first trip to the regional since 2011.
Birmingham-Southern is coached by Chris Graves. The Panthers play in the Southern Athletic Association and finished this season with a 12-14 record.
— David Elwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.