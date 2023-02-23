HANCEVILLE — The Clements Colts' magical season just got sweeter.
The Colts have piled up 28 wins this year and Wednesday they picked up their biggest win yet.
Facing off against Lauderdale County, Clements emphatically defeated the Tigers, cruising past the 13-time state champions 51-34. The win earned the Colts the girls 3A Northwest championship and also punched their ticket to the state tournament in Birmingham.
First year head coach Shane Childress could hardly contain his excitement.
"Do y'all like horses?" Childress asked the media after the game. "Because how about those Colts?"
Lauderdale County has long been the standard for 3A girls basketball in north Alabama. Childress said his team had prepared all season for this game.
"We shared an area with them and played them three times, but we had circled this day," Childress. "We've practiced for this game all year long because we knew we would have to get through them to get to Birmingham."
The win was extra special for Chidlress and his daughter Leah, with the pair both being from Lauderdale County. Leah spent the last two seasons playing for the Tigers.
"Having played there and being from there, it's a big deal," Leah Childress said. "I think a lot of people doubted us and doubted our ability to beat them. Getting the chance to prove those people wrong, it's pretty sweet."
Childress finished with a game high 16 points, 13 of which came in the second half. Her teammate Jenny Trent finished with 14 points, including shooting a perfect 4 for 4 from behind the 3-point line.
"A lot of practice and a lot of hard work," Trent said of her shooting. "Six a.m. in the morning, we've been going to the gym forever."
Taylor Farrar had 13 points for the Colts. Lauderdale County's Ruthie Smith led her team with 13 points.
The key to Clements' win came down to defense. After trailing 20-16 at halftime, the Colts held Lauderdale County to just seven points in the third and fourth quarter each. In the fourth quarter, they held the Tigers scoreless for the first six and a half minutes.
"We're so quick, and we're relentless. We pressured them," Shane Childress said. "We're not the best offensive team, but we can play defense."
Clements heads to the Final Four, where they will play Pike County. The game is set for next Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.
Shane Childress said the Colts still haven't played their best ball.
"I wasn't hired until June, so we've been playing catch-up since then," Childress said. "This team is still learning, still getting better every day."
