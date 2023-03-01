Sisters Leah Childress (0) and Josie Childress (34) defend Pike County's Auriel Moultry in the opening round of the state tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. [DEANGELO MCDANIEL/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
BIRMINGHAM — When you wear the word Colts on your uniform, playing fast is natural.
The Clements girls wore it well on Tuesday morning as they raced past Pike County, 56-25, in the Class 3A semifinals at Legacy Arena.
The Colts dominated from the start, scoring the first seven points of the game, and never looked back.
Clements (28-6) gallops into Friday’s championship game vs. Trinity Presbyterian at 12:30 p.m. as one of the biggest surprises in the tournament.
One year ago Clements was coming off a 13-15 season and searching for a new coach.
“From where we began this journey to where we are now is amazing,” Clements coach Shane Childress said.
Fans of athletics at Clements have not had a lot to cheer for in recent years. The last real success came from the girls basketball program in 2010 when the Colts won the Class 2A state championship.
Judging by the turnout from the Clements community for a 9 a.m. game on a Tuesday in Birmingham, the community is ready to party like its 2010 again.
“We didn't think that in the first year with Coach Childress we could make the finals, but he pushed us through,” senior Jayden McElyea said.
If Clements can match Tuesday’s fast start and intensity, the Colts will be a difficult team to corral. It all started Tuesday with a 3-point field goal from sophomore Leah Childress, Shane’s daughter.
“Before Leah hit that first 3, we were nervous, but after that I knew we were good,” Shane Childress said.
Clements led 20-8 after the first quarter. The Colts shot 50% (8 of 16) in the first quarter and 52% (25 of 48) for the game. Pike County hit just 9 of 45 field goals in the game.
The lead was 36-11 at halftime. The most points Pike County scored in one quarter was eight. The fewest points Clements scored was eight in the third quarter.
Clements’ full-court pressure defense forced 29 turnovers. The Colts outscored Pike County on turnovers, 35-10.
“Hats off to Clements,” Pike County coach Melissa White said. “Their ball movement was really good. Their offense gave us trouble, and we were not able to stop their shooters.”
Junior Taylor Farrar led Clements with 12 points and five assists. Leah Childress and Shakarri Bailey each had 10. McElyea added nine.
The No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A is the next hurdle for Clements. Trinity Presbyterian beat No. 2 Susan Moore, 53-47, on Tuesday.
