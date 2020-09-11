COXEY — Two weeks after suffering a big loss at the hands of county foe West Limestone, Michael Parker saw a lot of positive out of his Clements team in a 38-18 region win over Phil Campbell.
Freshman quarterback Jayden Gilbert accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, and Deonte Crenshaw rushed for a pair of scores as the Colts picked up their first win of the season.
“We took it on the chin a little against West Limestone,” Parker said. “We were off last week, so we took two weeks to work on us. We played harder tonight, and we just have to keep getting better.”
Clements (1-2, 1-0 in Class 3A, Region 8) travels to Colbert Heights for a region game next week.
