GERALDINE — Jairrice Pryor rushed for a pair of touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to extend Clement's season as the Colts fell to Geraldine 49-16 in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday.
Geraldine took the lead early scoring on a 30-yard touchdown pass with a little more than seven minutes to play in the first quarter.
Clements responded, taking an 8-6 lead when Pryor scored from 23 yards out and De'Andre stone converted the 2-point attempt with 3:07 to play in the opening quarter.
It was all Geraldine from there, however, as the Bulldogs rolled off 30 unanswered points to seize control.
Pryor's second touchdown run, this one from five yards, cut the Geraldine lead to 36-16 with 11:03 left in the game but the Colts (6-5) would get no closer.
"We got better throughout the year," Clements coach Michael Parker said. "We aren't where we need to be yet, but I can't complain about the effort the kids gave tonight. We just ran into a buzz saw out there."
Parker said that even though the season ended earlier than he hoped, he likes the direction the program is headed.
"I told the guys that we're not where we are going, but we're not where we've been in the past," he said. "We're still climbing that hill, and we're going to continue working. We will pick back up Tuesday morning in the weight room and keep at it. The whole athletic program at Clements is growing It's just going to take some time for it to get where it needs to be."
