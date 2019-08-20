Stars in the spotlight
Senior running back Jairrice Pryor broke 1,000 yards rushing last season and will be looking for even more this season with four starters returning in the offensive line.
Lay of the land
The Colts (4-7) were the fourth team out of Class 3A, Region 8 to make the playoffs. Westminster Christian won the region championship. Colbert Heights and Lauderdale County also made the playoffs. Other region teams are East Lawrence, Phil Campbell and Lexington.
Clements’ out-of-region schedule is Elkmont, Tanner and Hatton.
Head coach
Michael Parker starts his second season as head coach. Last year’s run to the playoffs was the first for Clements since 2009.
Last season
The Colts got off to a fast start with wins over Elkmont and Tanner before losing their next four. Winning two out of their last three region games got them in the playoffs where they lost in the first round at Piedmont, 41-0.
“We had close losses to Phil Campbell (15-7) and Colbert Heights (28-21) that could have easily gone the other way,” Parker said. “Against Piedmont it was 0-0 with nine minutes left in the second quarter.”
Clements averaged 16.8 points a game while allowing 23.6.
Last three seasons
Clements has now had three straight four-win seasons. That follows six years of one-win seasons. The Colts’ last winning season came in 2009 (7-4).
Words to grow on
“We are still trying to change the culture here,” Parker said. “I feel like we are making progress, especially in the weight room. We have great kids. They just need to answer the challenge.”
Quarterback
The Colts are looking for someone to take over for the graduated Cole Wales. The candidates are Seth Fraze, Austin Rouse, Braden Tucker and Will Hollan.
Offense
Pryor leads a strong backfield. He bench presses 535 pounds.
“Last year Jairrice had to play a lot of defense,” Parker said. “Our plan this year is for him not to play as much defense. That should make him stronger for the fourth quarter.”
Hunter Towe joins the speedy Pryor in the backfield along with twins Holden and Hayden Graves, who transferred from Athens.
The four returning starters in the offensive line are Wayne Kimbrough, Landon Martin, Deandre Stone and Trent Houston. Colin Hargrove takes over at center. Brady Moore is the tight end.
The receivers are Hunter Hall, Miles Fleming and Deontae Crenshaw.
“We would like to run the ball 85% of the time,” Parker said.
Defense
The strength for the Colts may be on defense. The leaders are Stone at tackle and Towe at inside linebacker. The Graves brothers will be outside linebackers. Houston is the nose guard with Martin at tackle and Moore at inside linebacker. The secondary is manned by Fraze, Fleming, Crenshaw and Tucker.
Must-see game
The season opener with county rival Elkmont is always big. The teams have met 57 times with Clements holding the edge, 29-28. The Colts won last year’s meeting, 29-0.
Last word
“Not many people thought we could make the playoffs last year and we did,” Parker said. “Our goal this year is to get to host a playoff game. It would be great for our team, our school and the community.”
