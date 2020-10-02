ROGERSVILLE — Kameron Jones and Daniel White combined for five touchdown runs as the Tigers rolled to their fourth win in a row, a 49-16 win over Clements.
Jones ran for 228 yards and White added 120 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-1 Class 3A, Region 8), who led 28-0 at halftime.
Lauderdale County quarterback Eric Fuqua ran for a touchdown and also passed one to Dustin Hayes.
Clements (1-5, 1-3) hosts East Lawrence next week.
