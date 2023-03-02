When the Clements girls basketball team hits the floor for Friday’s Class 3A state championship, there will be no surprises.
Anyone who has seen the Colts play this season knows they will be on a high-speed chase for the most points from the opening tip to the final seconds.
The real mystery going into the contest is which custom-made shirt Clements girls coach Shane Childress will wear for the biggest game of the season?
“Basketball is a lot of things, and one of them is entertainment,” Childress said. “People are paying good money to come watch our games. Hopefully what the girls do on the court is entertaining enough.
“If that’s not, I don’t mind trying to entertain them with one of my shirts. It’s whatever it takes to have them become fans of the Clements Colts.”
Childress grew up in Rogersville as a big fan of Elvis Presley. When he coached at Hazlewood and then Lawrence County, he was famous for the Elvis-themed shirts he wore to his team’s games in the Lawrence County Tournament.
“People seemed to get a kick out of my shirts and they expected to see them every year,” Childress said. “I’m not a shy person. I enjoy the attention.”
The attention will be on Clements at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Colts face Trinity Presbyterian, a private school out of Montgomery.
“I think we’re a long shot to win, especially going against a private school,” Childress said. “I feel like private schools have advantages over public schools in a lot of ways.
“It’s gotten to where a lot of people expect the private schools to win, especially in championship games. I just want my team to have a fair chance. If we do, we can win.”
Childress coached his son Jesse at Lawrence County. He stepped away from coaching in 2016 to follow oldest daughter Rachael in her college career at UAB. The three younger daughters, Rebekah, Leah and Josie, started going to Lauderdale County and became part of that school’s powerhouse basketball program.
“I got a job teaching math at Clements, and I was happy not to be coaching,” Childress said, “I turned 50 and was seriously thinking about the Senior tour, but things can change.”
Clements principal Clint Legg needed a girls basketball coach. Childress was already teaching at Clements. Childress couldn’t pass up a chance to coach his youngest two daughters, who were willing to transfer from Lauderdale County.
“The Clements girls had won like 36 games over the last three seasons,” Childress said. “I knew some of the girls already on the team. I thought if we added Leah and Josie to the mix that we could start to build something here.”
Childress didn’t expect that in his first year the Colts would have 28 wins and be playing for a state championship.
The Clements roster has just nine players. Jenny Trent and Jadyn McElyea are the only seniors. Taylor Farrar is the only junior.
“This is everything we’ve worked for this season,” Trent said. “We’re here for one more game and we are here to prove them all wrong.”
What makes it even more fun for Childress is that his wife, Kelley, is one of his assistant coaches. Daughter Rebakah handles the team’s scorebook during games. Rachael, who is a new mom, helps at practice.
“Turns out Clements is the perfect place to be for me and my family,” Childress said.
Part of the building process for the Colts involved Childress shopping online for some new shirts. One of the new shirts is covered with the word “Clements.” Another shirt features galloping horses.
In Tuesday’s 56-25 semifinal win over Pike County, Childress broke out a new shirt. It was black with the profile of a horse’s head on the front with a long, flowing white mane.
“I’m not too sure this one worked,” Childress said. “One of the girls said it looked like bird poop on the front.”
No matter whether it’s the team’s play or the shirts, Clements girls basketball has reeled in a large fan base. Among the 3A schools, Clements had one of the larger crowds for its Tuesday semifinal game that started at 9 a.m.
“Hiring Shane was a no-brainer. I knew he would be a positive influence for the program,” Legg said, “but he’s also been a positive influence for the school and community.
“Our softball team had a big win Tuesday. The guys in baseball and football are stepping up their efforts. The kids in our athletic program are learning about being held to a higher standard.”
No matter what happens in Friday's final game of the season, Legg expects the success to be a turning point for the school and community.
“We want our students to be winners in athletics and in the classroom,” Legg said. “We want them to carry it home with them and turn their parents into winners.
“Friday’s game is not the end of this. It’s just the beginning of a change for our school and community.”
