Hazlewood’s Thomas Goode and Falkville’s Keith Wilmon have been named members of the 2019 Class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
The 12 members of the class will be inducted at a banquet in Montgomery on March 16.
Goode, 66, is a Hazlewood graduate, where he starred in football and track. After a two-sport career at Alabama State, Goode returned to his alma mater. He was on the coaching staff for 11 football state championships. He played a role in the school’s track program that produced 13 boys outdoor state championships and 13 girls state championships. He served on the USA Track and Field board of directors from 1988-2004 with a stint as president from 1995-2000.
The Goode family played a huge role in the athletic success at Hazlewood. Aaron’s brother Clyde was a coach and administrator. Clyde’s sons, Chris, Kerry, Pierre and Clyde III, along with their cousin Antonio Langham, all played football at Alabama.
Wilemon, 59, is a native of Mississippi. He came to Falkville in 1989 to coach football and track. Under his leadership, the Blue Devils’ track program became one of the best small-school programs in the state.
In 2000, Wilemon became assistant principal and athletic director, a position he held for the next 18 years until his retirement in 2017. He remained as track coach during that time, leading Falkville to four boys outdoor track state championships, and has served as an assistant as the Blue Devils won four boys and two girls state indoor championships. Falkville’s track program is now led by Wilemon’s son Jace, and dad still helps as a volunteer assistant. Together, they have added two more state boys’ titles.
Wilemon was named the National Federation of State High School Associations Alabama Track Coach of the Year in 2014. He was selected the AHSAA State Track Official of the Year in 2017.
Also selected to the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame are administrator Luke Hallmark; football coaches Carrol Cox, Steve Mask and Fred Yancey; basketball coaches Tommy Lewis and Yvonne Simmons; wrestling coach Joseph Dasaro; soccer coach Rick Grammer; wrestling official Toney Pugh; and coach/administrator Samuel “Hamp” Lyon.
