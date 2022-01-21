HATTON — When it comes to the Lawrence County tournament, no current player has more experience in it than R.A. Hubbard’s Cookie Cobb.
The senior has played each year since he was a freshman, and it showed Thursday night as he scored a game high 30 points to lead the top-seeded Chiefs to a 62-50 first-round win over East Lawrence.
“He is a valuable player,” said R.A. Hubbard head coach Chris Lewis. “Having Cookie has enriched our program. He’s a difference maker.”
R.A. Hubbard and East Lawrence met twice in the regular season, with the Chiefs coming away with a one-possession win each time. Unlike the previous two meetings, however, Thursday's game at Hatton High School, host of the 2022 county tournament, was never in doubt.
“I didn’t even know I had a 30-point game,” Cobb said. “I think you have to give a lot of credit to my teammates for that. They were helping me get open with shots, Trey Kellogg set so many screens for me, I wouldn’t have had success without them having my back.”
After an 11-2 run gave Hubbard a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs controlled the contest the rest of the way. East Lawrence never got closer than five points.
“We got maximum effort from our guys tonight,” Lewis said, “Everyone is learning their roles and figuring out what they need to do to make this team successful. It’s really starting to show on the court.”
East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner had nothing but praise for R.A. Hubbard.
“They shot it well. Anytime they shoot it well, it’s tough for us,” Garner said. “Anytime we got a little momentum, one of their guys would make a big shot. I was pleased with our guy’s effort, but you have to give credit to them. They played well.”
In addition To Cobb’s 30 points, Trey Kellogg scored 21 for the Chiefs. Isaih Hubbard led East Lawrence with 18 points.
R.A. Hubbard will face the winner of Lawrence County vs. Hatton in the tournament finals Saturday at 7 p.m. The Chiefs will be looking to earn their third county championship in five years.
With the possibility of the school closing after this school year, Saturday will be a big night for R.A. Hubbard.
“It would be a big deal,” said Cobb. “If the school closes, we’ll be able to say we went out with a championship.”
Lawrence County girls 91, East Lawrence 34: Lawrence County took care of business Thursday night, earning a big win over East Lawrence to advance to the county final.
The Red Devils will be making their third straight finals appearance, and they will be looking to win their second straight county championship.
“We’re really excited to represent our program in the finals,” said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr. “There’s a lot of tradition in this tournament. We’re unsure of what the future holds, but winning this tournament means a lot.”
