Boys
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard
Cobb scored 30 points in win over East Lawrence in the county tournament. R.A. Hubbard coach Christopher Lewis said Cobb is an intelligent and athletic player who can score around the basket and from the perimeter. "He's the ultimate all-around player," Lewis said.
Girls
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County
Williams scored 24 points in a 91-34 win over East Lawrence in the Lawrence County Tournament. "She doesn't know what 'quit' means," Lawrence County coach KC Orr said. "She's very focused on making the team better."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Falkville’s Liza Wallace, Tanner’s Shauna Fletcher and East Limestone’s Callie Thrasher. Boys: Priceville’s Chris Thomas, West Limestone’s Colin Patterson and East Limestone’s Bryant Story.
