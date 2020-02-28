Boys
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage
The Stetson signee scored 40 points in two games in the Northwest Regional. "GianCarlo is still working to get better," coach Jason Marshall said. "He will be doing track and field this spring to get stronger and faster. He's striving to be the best he can be and others are following him, which is great for our overall program."
Girls
Hannah Cohn, Austin basketball
The junior scored 18 points in Austin’s loss to Vestavia Hills in the Northwest Regional semifinals. "I don't think I have ever seen a more gutsy effort than what Hannah did for our team at regionals," coach Bruce Hamilton said. "She played through a tough injury and battled adversity to play at an extremely high level.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hattons’ Kami Kirk, Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones, Cornerstone Christian basketball team and Priceville’s Jenna Walker. Boys: Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant and Brody Peebles, Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr, and East Limestone’s Austin Harvell.
