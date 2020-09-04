TUSCUMBIA — Colbert Heights used a strong showing in all three phases of the game Friday to get 37-0 win over visiting Danville.
Carson Shaw and Gage Pugh combined for four touchdowns on the night as the Wildcats improved to 2-1 on the season.
“This was a big region win for us,” said Colbert Heights coach Taylor Leathers. “The offense played extremely well and the defense was all over the ball. Special teams also came through with a big kick return for a score. I was proud of the team for winning with class.”
Shaw capped a 35-yard drive with a one-yard run to give the home team the early lead. The Wildcats used an eight-play drive to extend the lead in the second quarter. Pugh ran around right end for three yards to make the score 14-0 with 9:03 remaining in the half.
After Danville turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession, the Wildcats needed only four plays to go 38 yards and score. Pugh found the end zone from 12 yards out to give Colbert Heights a 20-0 lead.
The next score took even less time. Following a Danville muffed kickoff return, Shaw needed only one snap to find Andrew Tedford for a 28-yard touchdown pass, giving the Wildcats a 27-0 lead at the half.
A special teams score put the game out of reach as Shaw fielded the second half kickoff at the 30-yard line and raced 70 yards for the score. Tristan Cheatham added a 23-yard field goal to make the score 37-0. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
