The Decatur Red Raiders celebrated Wednesday’s signing day with six players placing signatures on the dotted line. Headed to Bethel University in Tennessee are receiver Jayden Brown, running back Ryan Kirk and defensive backs Jyron McDaniel, ZJ Matthews and Josh Turner. Linebacker Mylon Miller signed with Birmingham-Southern College. [DAVID ELWELL/DECATUR DAILY]

Decatur High rolled out the big screen inside the auditorium Wednesday morning to celebrate a big day for the football program.

