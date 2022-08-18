The opportunity to play college football is a dream for many young men.
What about being able to play college football with your brother?
Former Austin stars Reddy and Rorrick Steward are getting to that this season for the Troy Trojans. Reddy is beginning his third season as a defensive back for the Trojans. Older brother Rorrick has joined the Trojans as linebacker this season after transferring as a senior from Tuskegee.
The sons of Gina and Rodrick Steward are just two of 30 area players listed on NCAA Division I rosters around the country. The list covers 13 area high schools. The colleges stretch from Texas all the way to almost the tip of south Florida.
The Austin Black Bears lead the way with 10 players. New schools on the list this season are Decatur Heritage with quarterback Brayden Kyle at UNA and defensive back Tyler Founds at Troy. Priceville also joins the list with offensive lineman Tyler Cappi also at Troy.
Area players on the rosters of NCAA Division I schools:
--
Austin: Asa Martin, Memphis, running back, Redshirt-Sr.; Marquice Robinson, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, Redshirt-Jr.; Kevin Penn, UAB, defensive line, Redshirt-Jr.; Quincy Crittendon, Samford, QB, Fr.; Reddy Steward, Troy, defensive back, Jr.; Rorrick Steward, Troy, linebacker, Sr.; Tre Shackelford, Austin Peay, receiver, Redshirt-Fr.; Jevon Jackson, Austin Peay, running back, Redshirt-Fr.; Tra Stover, Austin Peay, defensive back, Fr.; Antonio Robinson, Alabama A&M, running back, Jr.
--
Hartselle: E.J. Colbert, UNA, defensive line, Redshirt-Fr.; Keondre Swoopes, UAB, defensive back, Jr.; Jackson Boyer, Navy, receiver, Jr.; Kelvin Morris, defensive line, UTC, Redshirt-Fr.
--
Decatur: Turner Stepp, Navy, Striker, So.
--
Decatur Heritage: Brayden Kyle, UNA, quarterback, Fr.; Tyler Founds, Troy, defensive back, Fr.
--
Priceville: Tyler Cappi, Troy, offensive line, Fr.
--
West Morgan: Austin Guyse, Samford, offensive line, Sr.
--
R.A. Hubbard: Riely Evans, UNA, defensive back; Redshirt-So.
--
Hatton: Gage Saint, UNA, offensive line, So.
--
Athens: Jaden Jude, UTC, receiver, Fr.
--
West Limestone: Drew Beddingfield, UNA, defensive line, redshirt-Fr.; Rivers Helms, Western Kentucky, receiver, redshirt-Fr.
--
Tanner: Chadarius Townsend, Texas Tech, receiver, Sr.; Zakobe Shoulders, UNA, defensive line, Redshirt-So.; Jakeem Fletcher, Alabama State, defensive line, Fr.
--
Ardmore: Luke Hogan, Jacksonville State, long snapper, Redshirt-Fr.
--
East Limestone: Haze Solomon, UTC, offensive line, Redshirt-Fr.; J.D. Broussard, UTC, offensive line, Redshirt-Fr.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.