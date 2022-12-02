Austin's Cam Collins was all smiles Friday night, and for good reason.
In one of the biggest games of the season, Collins delivered what could be the biggest play of his career.
With time winding down and the season's first River City Rivalry game between Austin and Decatur tied at 48-48, Austin's Isaiah Fuller sent up a go-ahead shot. The shot was no good, but Collins was there, leaping over everyone to slam a put-back dunk.
The shot would prove to be the game winner, as Austin defeated Decatur 51-48.
"That felt like everything, I'm not going to lie," Collins said. "I felt like I turned the whole city up."
Austin's win over Decatur was just another in a long line of classics between the crosstown rivals. The squads traded blows all night, with the largest lead either team had being seven points.
The game was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter. Decatur led 22-18 at halftime and 32-30 at the end of the third quarter. The Black Bears come back from five points down in the fourth quarter, capped by Collins' dunk.
The star senior said he was prepared for the moment.
"Coach always tells us to go after the boards," Collins said. "I just anticipated it, and I was there to make it."
Fuller led Austin with 13 points, while Collins had nine. Jayden Brown scored a game high 16 points to lead Decatur.
The win was crucial for the Black Bears, who have been coming up just short against some of the best teams in north Alabama.
"That's what we've been talking about all week, all season. Finishing," said Austin head coach Desmond Phillips. "When we got down late, we just talked about one possession at a time. They took that and finished the game."
"That play (Collins' dunk) was how you finish a game," Phillips said.
On the other side, it was all heartbreak for Decatur. Looking for their first win over Austin since the 2018-19 season, the Red Raiders thought that had it.
"Free throws killed us tonight," said Decatur head coach Kori Walker. "We were 6 of 17. We got to the line, had opportunities, but we just couldn't execute.
"This is a rivalry game, lot of emotions. We went toe-to-toe with them, and it just didn't go our way," Walker added. "We just got to find a way to finish those games."
--
Austin girls 57, Decatur 48: Austin saw a 12-point lead to begin the fourth quarter dwindle to just three Friday night in the River City Rivalry.
The Black Bears led 43-31, yet a late Decatur push cut the lead to 43-40. But Austin closed out the game by outscoring the Red Raiders 14-5 down the stretch.
Lauryn Birt led Austin with 15 points. Fakhira Lyle scored 12 and Claire Wright had 10.
Jenny Mitchell led Decatur with 14.
