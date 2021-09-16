Hartselle High's homecoming football game Friday with Columbia has been canceled.
Columbia had to forfeit due to COVID protocols.
Hartselle High made the announcement Thursday afternoon over social media.
The homecoming pep rally and crowning of the homecoming queen have been moved to Sept. 24 when the Tigers host Russellville.
This is the third time this season that Columbia has had to forfeit a game. The Eagles have played twice this season with losses to Lee, 54-0, and Muscle Shoals, 49-0. Columbia has now lost 57 games in a row dating back to 2015.
Hartselle, which will improve to 5-0 once the forfeit is recorded, is ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 6A. Hartselle and Columbia both compete in Class 6A, Region 8.
