The area’s regions have become a little clearer with most teams playing three region games so far. Region standings are starting to fall into place, but nothing is settled yet.
Most teams will have three or four region games left to either climb up the standings or secure their place at the top. Right now, Austin, Decatur Heritage and Priceville have positioned themselves to win region titles. All three are undefeated in region play.
Here is a look at how the nine area regions could shake out with many teams still in contention for playoff spots:
Class 7A, Region 4
Austin (5-0, 3-0) is sitting in a good place in regards for a region title, much like last season. The Black Bears ran the table in the region before losing a winner-take-all game against James Clemens for the region championship in the final region game of the season.
This year it's a three-team competition for the region championship between Austin, James Clemens (3-2, 3-0) and Sparkman (4-0, 3-0). The logjam at the top won't last long. Austin travels to Sparkman on Oct. 4. James Clemens and Sparkman meet on Oct. 18. Austin travels to James Clemens on Oct. 25.
Class 6A, Region 7
Going into the season, Muscle Shoals, which is ranked No. 2 in the state in 6A, looked like the favorite to win the region title.. The Trojans (5-0, 2-0) are tied at the top with Athens (3-1, 2-0) and Cullman (3-2, 2-0). After that it's Hartselle (1-3, 0-2), Decatur (1-4, 0-2) and Columbia (0-4, 0-2).
There are plenty of big games left to be played that will shake up the standings. On Oct. 4, Muscle Shoals is at Decatur, Cullman at Athens and Columbia at Hartselle. On Oct. 11, it's Decatur at Hartselle, Cullman at Muscle Shoals and Athens at Columbia. The final Friday of region play is Oct. 18. Hartselle is at Cullman, Athens is at Muscle Shoals and Decatur hosts Columbia.
Class 5A, Region 8
Madison Academy and Scottsboro have placed themselves at the top of the region with Madison County and Guntersville right behind them.
The Decatur area’s three teams — Brewer (2-2, 1-2), East Limestone (1-3, 0-3) and Ardmore (2-3, 0-3) — have had a rough start to region play. All three will have to take advantage of games against each other to try and climb the region standings into a possible playoff spot in the top four.
Class 5A, Region 7
Lawrence County (2-2, 2-1) currently sits at fourth in the region, but the Red Devils have yet to play the top three teams — Jasper (4-0, 3-0), Russellville (4-0, 3-0) or Hamilton (4-0, 3-0). Jasper is No. 1 in 5A and Russellville is No. 5. Lawrence County's final region game on Oct. 25 at Corner (2-3, 0-3) could have playoff implications riding on the outcome.
Class 4A, Region 7
Priceville (3-1, 3-0) is the only undefeated team in the region and has a clear path to winning the region championship. The Bulldogs play three straight region road games starting next week at Danville, North Jackson and at DAR. They close out region play with a home game vs. West Morgan on Oct. 25. Priceville hasn't visited the playoffs since 2015.
Danville (2-3, 2-1) is one of three teams with two wins in the region and already has tied its highest region win total since 2015. The Hawks' remaining region games are home games with Priceville and DAR followed by road games at Saint John Paul II and Fairview. Danville last made the playoffs in 2009.
West Morgan (1-4, 1-2) now has a region win after beating DAR last week. It will most likely need at least two or probably three region wins to have a chance at a spot in the playoffs. West Morgan has region games left with Saint John Paul II, at Fairview, North Jackson and at Priceville. West Morgan last visited the playoffs in 2017.
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks and Deshler are both undefeated in the region. Every other team has a losing region record except West Limestone (2-2, 1-1). The Wildcats have a real chance to make the playoffs with games against at Wilson, Rogers, at Brooks and Deshler remaining. Elkmont (0-4, 0-2) has a tough hill to climb. It has scored only 14 points while allowing 202 points.
Class 3A, Region 8
Clements (3-1, 1-1) sits at fourth in the region. The Colts made the playoffs last season with two region wins. That probably won't work this season. Clements has region games left with Lauderdale County, at East Lawrence, Colbert Heights and at Lexington.
East Lawrence (1-3, 0-2) needs region wins. The Eagles have region games left with at Lexington, Clements, at Phil Campbell and Westminster Christian. East Lawrence last made the playoffs in 2008.
Class 2A, Region 7
Tanner’s one region win puts it in a tie with Addison for fourth place in the standings. Tanner (1-4, 1-1) has region games left at Hatton, Addison, at Red Bay and Sheffield.
Hatton (1-3, 0-3) has remaining region games with Tanner, at Tharptown, at Lexington and vs. Addison.
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage (5-0, 3-0) is more than in play for a region title after winning its first three region games. It has Falkville, at Gaylesville and Woodville left to play. The Eagles are allowing only 12 points per game while scoring 41 points.
Falkville (3-2, 2-1) is one of two teams in the region with two wins. It earned an important win over R.A. Hubbard last week. Falkville has region games left with at Coosa Christian, at Decatur Heritage and Gaylesville.
R.A. Hubbard (3-2, 1-2) has been hit with injuries to key players. With a losing region record, the Chiefs need to close out region play on a high note. Their remaining region games are at Gaylesville, at Woodville and home vs. Valley Head.
