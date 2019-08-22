The 2019 high school season begins tonight with Decatur traveling to Huntsville and Tanner hosting West Limestone. With a new season come new storylines to keep an eye on.
New quarterbacks, new coaches and new breakout players usually headline a new season. There are always plenty of other things to be excited about for the high school season, too. Here are even things to watch out for when the season kicks off today:
New quarterbacks
Teams across the area are going to ushering in new signal callers for the 2019 season. Both Decatur and Austin will have new players at the position. Junior Quincy Crittendon will start for the Black Bears. He had meaningful snaps last season but was never the starter. Crittendon is an accurate quarterback who also has a strong arm. His relationship with junior wide receiver Tre Shackleford could work wonders for Austin.
Decatur replaces All-State selection Trentin Dupper with Turner Stepp, who was the Red Raiders’ starting safety last season. Stepp is also pitcher for the baseball team. The 6-foot-3 senior will rely on arm strength.
Athens and Hartselle are also looking for a new quarterback after losing two of the top players in the area. Three-year Athens starter Logan Smothers transferred to Muscle Shoals, and Luke Godsey graduated. Cal George is expected to start for Hartselle, and Jordan Scott should get the nod for Athens.
Who can turn it around?
Seasons don’t work out the way coaches want them to sometimes. The next season is always supremely important in making sure that progress is made by improving win totals. Last year, the biggest turn around came courtesy of the Brewer Patriots. The Patriots had not made the playoffs since 1999. That was also their last winning season. Brewer made history by winning eight games and making it to the Class 5A playoffs.
Every program has a fresh start and another chance to shrug off the disappointment of the previous season. Seeing who will be this year’s surprise is going to be one of the more interesting aspects of the season.
Will instant replay be used more?
Last year was the first year for instant replay in the state of Alabama. Schools could invest in the optional equipment and use it if needed. Austin, East Limestone and Lawrence County all had replay last year. There were 96 challenges across the state and only 25% (23 calls) were overturned. Now that officials, coaches and school administrators are more comfortable with the equipment, there could be more challenges used.
Bo Culver’s first season
Hartselle had to find a new head coach for the first time since the 2003 offseason, the year the school hired Bob Godsey. Godsey had a 141-51 record and a state championship in 16 seasons. He left to coach at Madison Academy. The Tigers now turn to Bo Culver. Culver led Class 4A Deshler to a state championship appearance. He had a 16-10 record there and a 50-41 record overall. Culver could get his first win when the Tigers face Austin on Friday.
Will second-year coaches improve?
The area had eight new head coaches last season. Seven of those coaches are still around for their second year. The combined record of those coaches was 15-56. Only Clements’ Michael Parker was able to lead his team to the playoffs last season.
Now with a year under their belt, how will the seven second-year coaches improve on last season?
Morgan County slate
For the second year in a row, more Morgan County teams are using their non-region schedules to play fellow teams from the County. Brewer plays Danville, West Morgan and Priceville for its non-region games. Priceville has a non-region game against Falkville as well. The Blue Devils and Danville also face each other.
More Morgan County schools playing each other makes it easy for fans to travel and support their teams because of the short distances between the schools. It also helps the home team with ticket sales because of the shared history and communities of the two schools.
How will Class 6A, Region 7 play out?
The six-team region features three of the area’s more successful schools when it comes to football. Hartselle, Athens and Decatur all fight the four playoff spots handed to the region. Last season, all three made the Class 6A playoffs. Hartselle finished on top, going 10-0. Athens was third and Decatur finished fourth.
The three area teams all lost key players. Muscle Shoals, who finished second in the region last year, should have a playoff spot locked up. That leaves Hartselle, Athens and Decatur battling it out with Cullman and Columbia to make the playoffs.
