The high school football season begins in just four days. It’s going to be a season filled with questions.
Can Austin make it back to the playoffs in Class 7A? How will Decatur replace three All-State players on offense who graduated? Can Brewer repeat with a winning record and a return to the playoffs? How will the Bo Culver coaching era begin at Hartselle? is there a trip to the playoffs for Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Danville and West Morgan?
To help prepare, check out the special high school section in Tuesday’s Daily. The 40-page supplement features a look at key area players who may be ready to step into the spotlight this season. The section will be packed with previews and schedules of each of the teams in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties.
— David Elwell
