Boys
Cornerstone Christian
Basketball team
The school finished 22-7 and won its second consecutive Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division II state championship with a 58-52 win over Harvest Christian. "We really played well as a team," coach Jimmy Lemmond said. "We had lots of people step up throughout the year."
Girls
Jenna Smith
Hartselle softball team
Smith recorded 12 strikeouts in a four-inning no-hitter against Arab. The Tigers won 9-0, with Smith allowing just one walk. "Jenna is a competitor," coach Christy Ferguson said. "She has worked really hard in the off-season to prepare for performances like the one she had against Arab."
Congratulations to this week's other nominees. Boys: Decatur's Reed Harbin and William Burgreen, Elkmont's Brett Parker and Austin's Dakota Peebles. Girls: Austin's Peyton Perkins, East Lawrence's Briley Pitt, Danville's Blaine Godfrey and West Morgan's Brandy Hernandez.
