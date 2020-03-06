D200306 fans player of the week

Cornerstone Christian’s boys basketball and Hartselle’s Jenna Smith were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Cornerstone Christian

Basketball team

The school finished 22-7 and won its second consecutive Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division II state championship with a 58-52 win over Harvest Christian. "We really played well as a team," coach Jimmy Lemmond said. "We had lots of people step up throughout the year."

Girls

Jenna Smith

Hartselle softball team

Smith recorded 12 strikeouts in a four-inning no-hitter against Arab. The Tigers won 9-0, with Smith allowing just one walk. "Jenna is a competitor," coach Christy Ferguson said. "She has worked really hard in the off-season to prepare for performances like the one she had against Arab."

Congratulations to this week's other nominees. Boys: Decatur's Reed Harbin and William Burgreen, Elkmont's Brett Parker and Austin's Dakota Peebles. Girls: Austin's Peyton Perkins, East Lawrence's Briley Pitt, Danville's Blaine Godfrey and West Morgan's Brandy Hernandez.

