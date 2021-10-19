Decatur’s Cornerstone Christian won the school’s first volleyball state championship on Saturday.
The Cougars (34-1) defeated Cornerstone-Rainsville in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division II championship tournament finals held in Oxford.
Cornerstone qualifies in size for Division I with smaller schools, but elected to play on the bigger-school Division II level.
Senior Autumn Lewis was named the tournament most valuable player. Joining her on the all-tournament team were junior Shelby Jenkins and sophomore Katie Barton.
Other team members are freshman Lauren Chesser, junior Katelyn Murray, junior Sara Nason, junior Karlei Pence and senior Maggie Tinkle.
Cornerstone-Decatur defeated Gardendale's Tabernacle Christian in the state quarterfinals and Tuscaloosa Christian in the semifinals. Cornerstone was the state runner-up in 2020, falling in the finals to Tuscaloosa Christian.
Trinity Christian Academy of Oxford won the Division I championship, beating Brooklane Baptist of Bessemer in the championship.
