Had life as we knew it continued as planned, we would be closing out a big week in area high school sports.
This would be the end of the ninth week of the 10-week baseball season. It would have featured some huge area matchups like Class 6A, Area 14 Hartselle vs. Cullman, Class 7A, Area 8 Austin vs. James Clemens, Class 4A, Area 13 Priceville vs. West Morgan and Class 2A, Area 15 Decatur Heritage vs. Hatton.
In softball, the Morgan County Tournament would be in its second day at Wilson Morgan Park. This might have been one of the better county tournaments, with several teams having an opportunity to take home the championship trophy.
Soccer would have been finishing up area matches and getting ready for the playoffs in two weeks. Some of the key area games this week would have been West Morgan vs. Russellville in Class 4A-5A, Area 14, Decatur vs. Cullman in Class 6A, Area 14 and Austin vs. Florence in Class 7A, Area 8.
Tennis teams would have been closing out the regular season looking forward to sectional matches that would have started next week.
Track and field sectionals would be just two weeks away, with state meets scheduled for the end of April.
It could have been a memorable spring sports season for so many teams, athletes and coaches. It’s sad to see it all end in such an unfinished way. Instead of a season full of success, it’s going to be the season of “what could have been.”
It is strange not having any competition. That’s one reason why we started the softball and baseball best uniform contest. Judging by the voting totals, it has created some competition. Some teams are really serious with their get out the vote campaign.
We realize an online vote for best uniforms just turns into a contest on which schools can get the most people to vote. That’s OK because there’s really no “best” uniform. Uniform preference is really in the eye of the beholder.
Out of the 39 uniforms in the contest, I didn’t see one that was not impressive. It’s easy to tell that the coaches and players have put a lot of thought into uniforms.
--
Random thoughts
• Hope you have enjoyed the Hall of Fame Flashbacks. Because this years’ Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame was canceled and this is generally the time we run profiles of the inductees, looking back at past inductees seemed like a good way to fill the gap.
The first class of inductees in 1989 was a special group in many ways. It’s been 31 years since the stories of Marve Breeding, Bobby Freeman, Joe Jones, “Shorty” Ogle, Randolph Ryan, “Rip” Sewell, Ray Pepper and Don Whitmire were told.
Those eight men left quite a legacy of success. Breeding played for a World Series champion. Freeman played for an NFL champion. Sewell was a multiple 20-game winner in the major leagues. Pepper was another talented major leaguer. Jones and Ogle coached state championship teams. Ryan helped bring the sport of basketball to the county. Whitmire was a two-time college football All-American and named the top lineman in the country in 1944.
• Katie Jones of Decatur Heritage and Tommy Murr of Lindsay Lane pulled quite a feat in being named the top players in Class 1A basketball.
It’s rare for our area to have one player of the year. Having two in one year is special. It’s also rare to be the player of the year and not have your team make it to the state tournament in Birmingham. That’s what Jones and Murr both did. That’s quite a testament to how good they were this past season.
• Here’s the question of the day: Who will look stranger in his new uniform?
Will it be former Athens Golden Eagle Philip Rivers as an Indianapolis Colt or Tom Brady as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer?
