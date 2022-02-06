One of the traditions of the Morgan County Tournament is for the winning basketball teams to cut down the nets after the final game.
The girls championship team cuts the net down on one goal. The boys champion gets the net on the other end of the court. The nets are then usually cut into small pieces with each player and coach getting to take home a souvenir.
Teams across the state will begin chasing the right to claim nets this week with area tournaments starting Monday.
The celebration two weeks ago at the Morgan County Tournament was a little extra special. It was the first time the Priceville girls had ever won the tournament. The Danville boys were champions for the first time since 1988. Family and friends got to be on the court where there were plenty of hugs and smiles for photos.
One of the many photos from the evening had Priceville’s Gracin Prater with her cousin Kohl Randolph of Danville. They are both showing off their pieces of net. Prater made the all-tournament team as a sophomore. Randolph was the boys MVP in the senior’s final county tournament.
Prater is a guard enjoying her first season on the varsity as a starter for Priceville (20-6). The Bulldogs finished the regular season ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 4A.
“Gracin doesn’t necessarily score a lot of points, but she shows up in all the categories that help a team win,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said.
Last Thursday’s 69-21 win over Ardmore was a perfect example of how Prater contributes. She scored seven points, had five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot.
The 6-foot-3 Randolph is a three-year starter on the varsity and one of the top scorers in the area at 17.4 points a game. Danville (22-7) finished the regular season ranked No. 9 in Class 3A.
“Kohl has the height and quickness that causes match-up problems for teams,” Danville coach Scott Ellis said. “If they put a big man on him, he can go outside and hit the three. If they put a smaller, quicker play on him, he can post inside and score.”
For Prater and Randolph the common thread of family and basketball also includes a major loss that really can’t be healed with something like a small piece of a basketball net.
The cousins have both suffered the loss of a parent. Randolph’s father Brian died of a heart attack at age 39 in 2013 when Kohl was 9. Prater’s mother Tracy died after a second battle with breast cancer at age 46 in 2020 when Gracin was 15.
“Every time I see the number 39 I honor by Dad with two fist bumps to my chest and point to the sky,” Randolph said. “I always write ‘All for You’ on all my basketball shoes.”
Prater honors her mother with a prayer before each game.
“Mom loved watching basketball,” Prater said. “We would always go to Wallace (for the Northwest Regional) and spend the whole day there.
“She liked to point out the players that she liked watching. They were always the aggressive players and that’s how she wanted me to play. That’s how I like to play.”
Sports are a big part of both players’ family history. Prater’s father Marty played basketball at Danville on the 1988 county tournament championship team. Her mother starred on the softball field for Brewer and then at Calhoun. She was a close friend with her daughter’s coach.
“She was a special person and I know she would be so proud of Gracin,” Nelson said. “I remember her telling me that ‘My daughter loves basketball and she loves you. I need you to take care of her when she plays basketball.’”
Randolph’s father, Brian, was a three-sport star at Danville. He played on the 1992 basketball team that advanced to the Class 3A state championship game before falling to South Lamar.
“Kohl’s dad was hard-nosed, physical player who played post in basketball, tight end and defensive end in football and first base in baseball,” Ellis said. "Kohl is a little more rangy than his father was."
Kohl played receiver for the Danville football team the last two seasons. Last fall he was a Daily Class 1A-4A All-Area selection after catching 33 passes for 757 yards and eight touchdowns.
Randolph’s mom, Michelle, has raised three boys on the family’s 120-acre farm. Kohl is the youngest behind brothers Lucas and Dustin.
“I was with my Dad when he had his heart attack,” Randolph said. “It was a shock. You never imagine anything like that happening to your family.
“My mother has made sure that we’ve had everything we wanted growing up. We’ve been blessed with a lot of support from my grandparents and friends.”
Priceville’s area tournament begins Tuesday in Huntsville at Saint John Paul II. The Bulldogs play Westminster Christian at 6 p.m. A win advances them to Thursday’s finals and into the sub-regional round.
“It’s been a growing year for our team,” Prater said. “Winning our first girls county tournament championship was special. I hope that’s the start of something big.”
Danville is hosting its area tournament. The Hawks, who have nine seniors, play Phil Campbell on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The area finals are Friday at 6 p.m. Two wins means Danville will be hosting a sub-regional game.
“Winning the Morgan County Tournament was a magical moment,” Randolph said. “It’s something we’ll always remember. We are blessed to have the opportunity to make some more memories.”
