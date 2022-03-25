The Priceville girls and the West Morgan boys get the first opportunities to dethrone defending champions in the Morgan County Tournament.
The girls semifinals begin today at 5 p.m. at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex. The Priceville girls face defending champion Decatur. The other girls semifinal contest has Austin vs. West Morgan.
The boys semifinals are scheduled for 7 p.m. with West Morgan facing defending champion Austin. The other boys semifinal match is Decatur vs. Hartselle.
Winners advance to Saturday’s championship matches at Jack Allen. The girls play at 9 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.
There will also be consolation matches Saturday for third place. The girls match is Brewer vs. Hartselle at 9 a.m. The boys match is Danville vs. Brewer.
Here are Thursday’s results:
--
Decatur girls 10, West Morgan 0: The goals keep on coming for the Red Raiders. The Red Raiders are 2-0 in the tournament with back-to-back 10-0 wins over Brewer and West Morgan.
After scoring six goals against Brewer, senior Bonnie Frost had six more against West Morgan. She now has 91 career goals.
“Since this is my last season and my last Morgan County Tournament, I’m just trying to have fun,” Frost said.
Decatur led 8-0 at halftime. Frost’s last goal ended the game on the 10-goal rule with 15:05 left in the second half.
The Red Raiders are ranked No. 13 in the state in Class 6A.
--
Austin boys 3, Priceville 0: The Black Bears (10-2) got goals from Juan Rodriguez, Philip Hoang and Ethan Lowery. Keeper Brandon Bernal got the shutout.
Austin is No. 8 in the state in this week’s Class 7A rankings.
--
Decatur boys 5, West Morgan 3: Abiel Flores led the Red Raiders with two goals. Adding to the scoring with single goals for Decatur were Alexis Alonzo, Tyler McCormick and Mathew Henderson.
--
Austin girls 6, Priceville 1: Hannah Winkler scored two goals to top the scoring for the Black Bears. Austin also had goals from Jayla Gillespie, Michelle Borja and Ellason Ingram.
Anna Katherine Hopkins had the goal for Priceville (6-2-1). Keeper Tori Staats had 17 saves.
In other games, the Hartselle girls beat Danville, 2-1, and the Hartselle boys beat Danville, 4-2.
