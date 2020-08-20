The 2020 high school football season starts tonight, and that means a whole new set of challenges to be faced.
While most people focus on what the coaches and players will have to do, local officials also will contend with a new set of circumstances.
"Every year there are new challenges, but I'd say we've never faced anything quite like this," said longtime official Leonard Morris. "With everything we've been through in recent months, it's almost kind of a shock to remind yourself that the season starts this week."
He admits that he doesn't know what to expect this year.
"I've been doing this 18 years, and every year is different. Having that flexibility is important to be an official," he said. "I don't know what this season holds, but I know that our goal is to make sure we do everything we can do so that these kids can have their season."
Just like the players that take the field, officials must work as a team to ensure the best performance as possible. To do this it's important to build camaraderie. However, due to COVID-19, that will prove to be tougher than ever.
"Usually officials drive to games together, but this year we will most likely all drive separately. Then we will also do our pregame over the phone," Morris said. "Obviously, this can make it difficult to build that camaraderie.”
And also just like the players, if an official were to test positive before a game, the rest would have to find a way to go on.
"That's just a situation where we have to have that flexibility," Morris said. "Hopefully we'd be able to find a reserve official. But we are prepared to call a game with a seven-man, five-man or four-man crew."
There will be plenty of new rules to enforce as well, both as a result of COVID-19 and regular rule changes.
COVID-19 rule changes will extend the player box from between the 25-yard lines to between the 10-yard lines. All timeouts will now be a maximum of 2 minutes, with the option to cut short if both teams are ready.
Coaches will no longer get the cushion they are used to for arguing calls or trying to get players' attention in 2020.
"Coaches have never been allowed on the field, but we've always given them a little cushion," Morris said. "They won't get that this year. They'll have to stay behind the white line."
There are some other rule changes that can have importance.
Obstruction penalties will now be a 5-yard penalty instead of a 15-yard personal foul. Obstruction refers to any sort of signal of disruption a defense might do to purposely draw an offense offside. For example, clapping which has become a popular way of signaling the snap of the ball.
Teams will also now be able to spike the ball from the shotgun position. That's a new rule sure to be welcomed by many coaches because most teams in the state do not take snaps under center.
Playing football in a pandemic isn't going to be easy, but just like players, coaches and parents, Morris believes it's something that needs to happen.
"Some of these schools rely on football to fund all their extracurricular activities. Without football, there's no telling what will happen to them," he said. "Then you have the seniors on these teams. This isn't like college, if they lose this season, they'll never get it back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.